Abrobot.ai Drives Rs. 500+ Crore Revenue Expansion Across 200+ Study Abroad Consultancies Through AI-Powered Innovation

NEW DELHI, India, 2026-02-05 — /EPR Network/ — In a groundbreaking achievement for India’s education technology sector, Abrobot.ai has catalyzed over Rs. 500 crores in combined revenue expansion across its network of 200+ partner consultancies within its first year of operation. The AI-powered study abroad platform, developed by MNB Research, has simultaneously served more than 3 million students, establishing new benchmarks for scale, transparency, and student outcomes in the international education advisory space.

Evidence-Based AI: India’s First Data-Driven Study Abroad Platform

Abrobot.ai represents a paradigm shift from opinion-based to evidence-based counseling. The platform’s proprietary AI engine analyzes 25 lakh+ verified student reviews and integrates insights from 4,000+ global education consultants to deliver unprecedented accuracy in university matching, scholarship identification, and admission probability assessment.

Key Technological Differentiators:

Real-Time SOP Analysis: AI-powered Statement of Purpose evaluation with grammar optimization, tone calibration, and university-specific customization recommendations

Probability-Based Matching: Machine learning algorithms that calculate admission likelihood based on 25+ parameters including academic profile, test scores, work experience, and target university admission patterns

Verified Scholarship Database: Access to 5,000+ global scholarships with real-time eligibility matching and application tracking

ROI Prediction Engine: Data-driven return-on-investment calculations factoring in tuition costs, living expenses, scholarship opportunities, and post-graduation earning potential by program and geography

Visa Success Predictor: Historical visa approval rate analysis across 50+ countries integrated with profile assessment

Transforming Consultancy Operations: The Rs. 500 Crore Growth Story

The platform’s integration across 200+ consultancies has fundamentally transformed operational efficiency and revenue generation. By automating time-intensive processes such as university shortlisting, document review, and application tracking, consultancies have reported:

67% reduction in per-student processing time enabling consultants to serve 3x more students without compromising service quality

42% increase in application success rates driven by AI-optimized university matching and application materials

Rs. 2.5 crore average revenue increase per consultancy with top-performing partners reporting growth exceeding Rs. 8 crores annually

89% improvement in scholarship placement with students securing average scholarship values of $15,000-$25,000

24/7 student engagement capability through AI chatbot handling 10,000+ daily queries across partner network

For more information, visit www.abrobot.ai or contact contact@mnbresearch.com.