MIAMI, FL, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ — A recurring challenge faces high-growth startups and established enterprises: digital products built for speed often break under real-world pressure. According to Miami-based AI development firm Forcoda, 70% of post-launch failures stem not from weak product-market fit, but from architectural gaps and systems designed without scalability in mind.

Forcoda, an engineering-first custom software development company specializing in AI solutions, helps organizations build production-ready systems that withstand growth. The firm delivers AI-powered SaaS MVPs in 4-6 weeks and develops custom AI software systems that support long-term operational scale without the technical debt that causes costly rebuilds.

Proven AI Development Results Across 200+ Digital Products

Since its inception, Forcoda has delivered AI solutions and custom software systems supporting measurable business outcomes:

– Over $150M raised by client companies following product launch

– Six-figure pre-sales revenue generated before full product deployment

– $75K–$100K in avoided redevelopment costs per customer through early technical validation

– Significant operational efficiency gains through AI workflow automation and intelligent system design

“Most teams prioritize speed at launch,” said Lena Levine, CEO & Founder of Forcoda. “What breaks later is the foundation. Our AI development approach helps companies move quickly without creating problems they’ll have to fix six months down the line.”

AI-Powered Workflow Automation and Custom Software Development

Forcoda specializes in three core AI development services:

Production-Ready AI-powered SaaS MVPs

Unlike throwaway prototypes, Forcoda builds AI-powered minimum viable products designed for real users, real data, and future growth. Each AI development engagement follows a research-first, production-oriented approach, allowing teams to validate market traction, engage investors, and scale without rebuilding core systems.

Agentic AI Systems and Workflow Automation

The firm develops intelligent AI agents that automate complex, multi-step operational processes across sales, operations, data management, and internal coordination. These AI solutions run in private or client-controlled environments, ensuring data privacy, security, and sovereignty while integrating with existing CRMs, ERPs, and internal platforms.

Common AI automation use cases include:

– Custom CRM development with AI-powered insights

– Intelligent internal dashboards and analytics systems

– AI knowledge assistants for customer support and operations

– Automated request-to-fulfillment workflows

– Private and secure LLMs (aka your private ChatGPT) for companies that work with sensitive data (attorneys, medical, government)

– Predictive maintenance and quality control AI systems

Custom Software Development and UX/UI Design

Forcoda delivers web and mobile app development with user experience at the center—building interfaces that reduce friction, improve adoption, and scale cleanly as organizations grow.

AI Solutions Built for Data Security and Sovereignty

A key differentiator in Forcoda’s AI development methodology is privacy-first architecture. All AI systems are built to run in private or client-controlled environments, addressing growing concerns around data security, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property protection—particularly critical for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services organizations.

Serving Enterprise and High-Growth Companies Across Industries

Forcoda currently partners with U.S.-based teams and is expanding AI development services for founders building products for English-speaking markets, including Australia, New Zealand, and the APAC regions.

The firm has delivered custom AI solutions and software systems across multiple sectors:

– Professional services – AI workflow automation for consulting and advisory firms

– Financial institutions – Custom CRM and AI-powered analytics platforms

– Manufacturing and industrial operations – Predictive maintenance AI and quality control systems

– Logistics and field services – Route optimization and automated dispatch AI

– Healthcare operations – Patient workflow automation and AI knowledge systems

– VC-backed startups – Investor-ready AI SaaS MVPs and scalable product foundations

About Forcoda

Forcoda is a Miami-based custom software development and AI consulting firm specializing in agentic AI systems, AI-powered SaaS MVP development, and intelligent workflow automation. The company helps organizations validate ideas, launch investor-ready products, and scale operations without technical debt or architectural friction.

Founded on the principle that speed and sustainability aren’t mutually exclusive, Forcoda’s engineering-first approach delivers AI solutions that work in production, not just in demos.

In addition, Forcoda works with a limited group of advisors, operators, and ecosystem partners through a referral program designed to reward trusted introductions without sales or delivery involvement.

The firm serves high-growth startups, enterprise teams, and established companies seeking to leverage AI for competitive advantage without operational complexity.



For more information about Forcoda’s AI development services, visit https://www.forcoda.com

