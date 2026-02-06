GoTo Telemed Launches 24/7 Virtual Crisis Care Network to Address Acute Mental Health Emergencies

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a leader in integrated virtual care, today announced the launch of its **Crisis Care Network**, a first-of-its-kind telehealth service designed to provide urgent, stabilizing support for individuals experiencing acute mental health and behavioral crises. Available around the clock, the network connects patients and partnering organizations directly to clinicians trained in evidence-based crisis protocols, offering an immediate alternative to overcrowded emergency rooms and long waits for psychiatric care.

The launch addresses a national emergency in mental healthcare, where individuals in distress often have nowhere to turn but hospital ERs, which may lack specialized psychiatric resources. GoTo Telemed’s Crisis Care Network provides a safe, confidential, and clinically robust pathway for crisis assessment, de-escalation, and connection to ongoing care, all from a secure, private setting.

“A mental health crisis can’t wait. Yet, for millions of Americans, timely access to expert care is out of reach,” said [Name, Title] at GoTo Telemed. **”Our Crisis Care Network is built on a foundation of urgency and clinical excellence. We are deploying specialized protocols and trained clinicians to meet people at their moment of greatest need, provide stabilization, and create a clear path forward—all through a single, immediate virtual connection.”

A Protocol-Driven Approach to Crisis Intervention

The service is distinguished by its use of structured, proprietary clinical protocols developed specifically for telehealth crisis management. Upon connection, a trained clinician guides the session using standardized frameworks for:

Acute Mental Health Emergency Response: Immediate assessment and stabilization protocols.

Suicide Risk Assessment: A structured, compassionate evaluation to determine risk level and create a safety plan.

Acute Behavioral Crisis Intervention: Techniques for de-escalation and managing high-stress behavioral situations.

Substance Use Crisis Support: Initial screening and intervention for substance-related emergencies.

These protocols ensure consistent, high-quality, and safe interventions, guiding clinicians through rapid decision-making to recommend the most appropriate next step, whether it’s virtual follow-up, connection to local resources, or facilitating in-person emergency services.

How the Network Operates: Immediate Access, Coordinated Care

The Crisis Care Network is designed for simplicity in critical moments:

1. Direct Access: Individuals or concerned family members can connect via the GoTo Telemed platform or through a dedicated hotline.

2. Immediate Triage: The caller is immediately connected to an available crisis clinician.

3. Structured Intervention: The clinician conducts an assessment using the appropriate protocol, provides real-time support, and develops an action plan.

4. Warm Handoff: The service focuses on continuity, facilitating direct scheduling for ongoing mental health follow-up within the GoTo Telemed network or providing verified referrals to local providers and resources.

Strategic Availability and Partnerships

The Crisis Care Network is available through multiple channels to maximize access:

Direct-to-Consumer:** Accessible to any individual via the GoTo Telemed platform.

Enterprise Partnerships:** Offered to employers, universities, and health systems as a critical benefit for their populations.

Community Health Integration:** Available for partnership with community clinics, crisis hotlines, and first-response organizations to augment existing services.

