Mustard Seeds Therapy Announces Launch of Professional Speech Therapy Services

Nevada, USA, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ —Mustard Seeds Therapy, a Nevada-based therapy provider, today announced the launch of its new Speech Therapy services, offering professional care for both children and adults who experience communication-related challenges. This new service expands offerings strengthens access to speech-language support across Southern Nevada.

The Speech Therapy program addresses a wide range of needs for pediatric and adult clients, including speech delays, articulation difficulties, language disorders, fluency issues, voice concerns, and social communication challenges. Services are delivered by licensed speech-language pathologists with experience working across different age groups and functional needs.

For pediatric therapy clients, focuses on improving speech clarity, language development, and communication skills that support success at home, in school, and in social environments. Adult Speech Therapy services are available for individuals seeking support with communication challenges related to developmental conditions, neurological changes, or ongoing speech and language difficulties.

Speech Therapy services are available to families and individuals in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Paradise, allowing residents of nearby Nevada communities to access care without unnecessary travel. Both in-person sessions and telehealth options are offered to accommodate varying schedules and accessibility needs.

The launch of Speech Therapy services reflects Mustard Seeds Therapy’s continued growth and commitment to providing structured, goal-focused therapy services that support functional communication and daily independence.

“This service expansion allows us to meet the communication needs of both children and adults within our community,” said a representative of Mustard Seeds Therapy. “Our focus is on practical outcomes, consistent progress, and working closely with families and individuals throughout the therapy process.”

About Mustard Seeds Therapy

Mustard Seeds Therapy is a Nevada-based therapy organization dedicated to providing professional therapy services for children and adults. The organization focuses on helping individuals achieve greater independence and confidence through personalized therapy programs delivered by qualified professionals.