Navicat On-Prem Server 3.1: Now with AI and Code Snippets

Hong Kong, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ — Navicat is excited to unveil the release of Navicat On-Prem Server 3.1. This version introduces seamless AI Assistant integration, powerful new “Ask AI” capabilities, and Code Snippets support, all designed to streamline your database operations and boost team productivity within a secure on-premises environment.

Key Features in Navicat On-Prem Server 3.1:

Get instant AI help directly within Navicat whenever you need it. Use multiple chat rooms to organize different projects and compare answers from various AI models to find the best solution. Ask AI: A specialized tool for direct SQL development, allowing you to convert, explain, beautify, fix and optimize queries instantly.

A specialized tool for direct SQL development, allowing you to convert, explain, beautify, fix and optimize queries instantly. Code Snippets Support: Insert a snippet into the Query Editor for faster and error-free query writing. This enhances your workflow efficiency by enabling you to instantly reuse standard SQL code blocks with a single click.

Navicat On-Prem Server 3.1 upholds our commitment to innovation, offering robust tools designed to streamline team collaboration and boost productivity. By seamlessly supporting new AI-driven functionalities and enhanced coding workflows, Navicat On-Prem Server solidifies its standing as a premier solution for secure, self-hosted database development environments.

Navicat On-Prem Server 3.1 is available for download today. For more information about the new features and to try Navicat On-Prem Server 3.1, visit: https://www.navicat.com/en/products/navicat-on-prem-server

About Navicat

Navicat develops the leading database management and development software. One of its top-rated products, Navicat Premium, allows you to simultaneously connect to MySQL, Redis, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, Oracle, MariaDB, SQLite, MongoDB, and Snowflake databases from a single application. You can quickly and easily build, manage, and maintain your databases.

About PremiumSoft

PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 1999, the company has developed numerous award-winning products over the years.