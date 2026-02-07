Mike Diamond Services Offers Free Sewer Camera Inspection for North Hollywood Homeowners

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, United States, 2026-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, proudly serving North Hollywood from their Victory Boulevard location, today announced a valuable promotion offering homeowners a free sewer camera inspection to help identify hidden plumbing issues before they become costly emergencies.

The complimentary sewer camera inspection, valid with an accessible 3″ or 4″ exterior clean-out, provides homeowners with a clear, real-time view of their sewer line’s condition. This advanced diagnostic service uses state-of-the-art video technology to detect blockages, cracks, root intrusion, and other potential problems that are invisible from the surface.

“Sewer line issues often go undetected until they cause significant damage and disruption,” said a spokesperson for Mike Diamond Services. “Our free camera inspection gives North Hollywood homeowners peace of mind by showing them exactly what’s happening inside their pipes, allowing them to address problems proactively rather than reactively.”

As a trusted plumber in North Hollywood, Mike Diamond Services utilizes professional-grade camera equipment that navigates through sewer lines, transmitting high-quality video footage that helps homeowners understand their plumbing system’s condition. The inspection can reveal early warning signs of deterioration, improper installation, or encroaching tree roots—issues that, if caught early, can save thousands of dollars in emergency repairs.

The free sewer camera inspection is available to residential customers with an accessible 3″ or 4″ exterior clean-out. During the inspection, licensed technicians will provide a detailed assessment and expert recommendations for any necessary repairs or preventive maintenance.

Operating from their North Hollywood location at 11756 Victory Blvd, Mike Diamond Services offers same-day service and comprehensive plumbing solutions backed by experienced professionals and transparent pricing.

Mike Diamond Services provides comprehensive plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Los Angeles area.

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

Address: 11756 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606

Phone: 818-418-1973

Website: https://www.mikediamondservices.com/