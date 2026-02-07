Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Introduces $99 Priority, Discounted & Premium Heating Protection in Gardena, CA

Gardena, CA, 2026-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical is pleased to announce a limited-time $99 Priority, Discounted, and Premium Heating Protection offer for homeowners in Gardena and nearby communities.

This exclusive heating protection program is designed to provide homeowners with greater comfort, savings, and peace of mind throughout the year. For just $99, customers receive priority scheduling, ensuring faster response times during peak seasons, along with discounted service rates and premium heating system protection from licensed and experienced technicians.

As colder months approach, reliable heating becomes essential. This protection plan helps homeowners stay prepared by offering proactive support and dependable service from a trusted local provider. It is an ideal solution for those seeking long-term value and dependable heating services in Gardena, CA without unexpected costs.

Key Benefits of the $99 Heating Protection Program

  • Priority service over non-member customers

  • Exclusive discounts on heating repairs and maintenance

  • Premium protection for residential heating systems

  • Service from licensed, insured, and experienced professionals

This $99 Priority, Discounted, and Premium Heating Protection offer is available for a limited time and subject to availability.

Gardena homeowners are encouraged to call today to enroll and secure dependable heating protection from a trusted local expert.

Contact Details:
Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical
Address: 17420 South Broadway, Gardena, CA,90248
Phone No: 310-361-0663
Website: https://www.mikediamondservices.com/

