EMPEX WATERTOYS® Emerges as a Leading Name Among Global Splash Pad Manufacturers

When it comes to creating fun, safe, and unforgettable water play experiences, Empex Watertoys® is quickly becoming a favourite among the leading splash pad manufacturers worldwide. With years of hands-on experience and a passion for interactive design, the brand helps turn everyday spaces into enthralling splash pads, spray parks and stunning aquatic play areas that are loved by children and families alike.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — From hotels and resorts to city parks, recreation centers, zoos, campgrounds, and large-scale water parks, Empex Watertoys® works with clients across the globe to design water play environments that are as durable as well as delightful. As a trustworthy splash pad manufacturer, Empex specializes in creating splash pads, spray parks, indoor water play areas, and waterslide complexes that everyone loves. Every product is thoughtfully designed to balance safety, creativity, and long-term performance because their team believes that aquatic play should be worry-free for operators and endlessly fun for visitors.

A spokesperson from the brand states that “Our equipment is built using advanced composite and specialty plastics with minimal metal parts. The result is lightweight structures that stand up to heavy use and changing weather, backed by a lifetime guarantee against corrosion.” One of the reasons clients choose Empex Watertoys® over other splash pad manufacturers is simplicity. The company’s splash pad and spray park systems are designed for easy installation without any complicated foundations or embedded anchor frames.

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2