Montreal, Canada, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-moving fashion industry, successful brands are built not only on design and marketing, but on smart sourcing and reliable manufacturing. This is where Fashion Sourcing stands apart — as one of the best sourcing specialists and private label manufacturing partners, helping brands confidently source high-quality apparel from China, one of the world’s most advanced and versatile production hubs.

 

“Private label isn’t about factories — it’s about vision, control, and execution.

That’s why Laurent Gabay, founder of Fashion Sourcing, is a leader in private label manufacturing.

With decades of hands-on experience in global apparel production, Laurent Gabay understood early on that brands don’t just need suppliers — they need a partner who can manage every step, from concept to delivery.

 

Why Sourcing Expertise Matters

Fashion sourcing is no longer about simply finding a factory. It’s about navigating a complex global supply chain, ensuring quality consistency, managing costs, meeting compliance standards, and delivering on time. Brands that work with experienced sourcing specialists gain a major competitive advantage — reduced risk, faster development, and better products.

Fashion Sourcing brings together industry expertise, on-the-ground factory relationships, and end-to-end production management, making global manufacturing simple, transparent, and efficient.

Private Label Manufacturing Done Right

Private label manufacturing allows brands to create unique, customized products under their own identity — without owning factories. Fashion Sourcing specializes in custom private label production, helping clients turn ideas into finished garments across categories such as:

  • Fashion apparel
  • Premium hoodies & streetwear
  • Activewear & athleisure
  • Loungewear & basics
  • Accessories & textile products

From fabric selection and pattern development to trims, labeling, packaging, and final inspection, every detail is managed to ensure the finished product reflects the brand’s vision and quality standards.

Why Source from China with Fashion Sourcing

China remains a global leader in apparel manufacturing due to its advanced infrastructure, skilled workforce, innovation, and scalability. However, sourcing directly from China without local expertise can be challenging. Fashion Sourcing bridges that gap.

By sourcing from vetted, reliable Chinese factories, Fashion Sourcing offers:

  • Access to top-tier manufacturers with proven expertise
  • High-quality materials and finishes
  • Competitive pricing without compromising standards
  • Flexible MOQs for growing and established brands
  • Speed, scalability, and production efficiency

Most importantly, Fashion Sourcing manages communication, negotiation, sampling, production, and quality control — removing the complexity and risk often associated with overseas manufacturing.

End-to-End Sourcing Solutions

Fashion Sourcing is more than a middleman — it is a full-service sourcing partner. Clients benefit from a complete solution that includes:

  • Product development & sampling
  • Fabric and material sourcing
  • Private label customization
  • Factory coordination and production management
  • Quality control & compliance checks
  • Logistics and shipping support

This integrated approach ensures consistency, transparency, and peace of mind throughout the entire production journey.

Trusted by Brands Worldwide

Whether working with emerging fashion labels or established global brands, Fashion Sourcing focuses on long-term partnerships, not one-off transactions. The goal is simple: help brands produce better products, faster, and more efficiently — while protecting quality, margins, and brand reputation.

As one of the best sourcing specialists and private label manufacturing partners, Fashion Sourcing sets the standard for sourcing from China. By combining deep market knowledge, trusted factory networks, and hands-on production management, Fashion Sourcing empowers brands to grow with confidence in a competitive global marketplace.

When it comes to sourcing smart, manufacturing better, and building strong fashion brands — Fashion Sourcing Delivers.

www.fashion-sourcing.com

 

