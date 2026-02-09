Fashion Sourcing – Apparel, Accessories & Home Textiles – We Help You Source from China

West Palm Beach ,FL , USA, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — In a global market where quality, speed, and reliability define success, Fashion Sourcing is your trusted partner for sourcing apparel, accessories, and home textiles from China. With deep industry expertise and a strong on-the-ground presence, we simplify the sourcing process while delivering products that meet the highest international standards.

Your Expert Sourcing Partner

Sourcing from China offers unmatched advantages — advanced manufacturing capabilities, material innovation, and competitive pricing. However, navigating the supply chain requires experience and local knowledge. Fashion Sourcing bridges that gap by connecting brands, retailers, and businesses with verified, high-quality manufacturers, while managing every step of production.

What We Source

Apparel

From everyday basics to premium fashion, activewear, and private label collections, we help brands develop and manufacture garments that combine quality, fit, and performance.

Accessories

We source a wide range of fashion accessories, including bags, hats, scarves, and lifestyle products, with full customization options to match your brand identity.

Home Textiles

Our sourcing expertise extends to home textiles such as bedding, towels, throws, cushions, and decorative fabrics — produced with attention to durability, comfort, and design.

Laurent Gabay, Founder & CEO of Fashion Sourcing, brings unmatched global expertise to the sourcing industry. Having lived in China for many years, Laurent developed deep, first-hand knowledge of Asian manufacturing, supply chains, and production excellence.

Prior to founding Fashion Sourcing, he led one of the largest fashion houses in Hong Kong, specializing in private label manufacturing at scale.

Under his leadership, the company supplied private label apparel to some of the world’s largest retailers and fashion brands, including Walmart, Zara, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Liverpool, and many more. This experience shaped his unique understanding of what global clients demand — consistent quality, speed to market, competitive pricing, and flawless execution.

Today, Laurent Gabay applies this expertise to Fashion Sourcing, helping brands of all sizes access world-class manufacturers in China with the same standards once reserved for the industry’s biggest names.

End-to-End Sourcing Solutions

Fashion Sourcing offers a complete, hassle-free solution:

Product development & sampling

Fabric and material sourcing

Private label & custom branding

Factory coordination & production management

Quality control & compliance

Logistics & shipping support

This integrated approach ensures transparency, efficiency, and consistent results.

Why Choose Fashion Sourcing

Trusted Chinese factory network

Competitive pricing without compromising quality

Flexible MOQs for growing and established brands

Strong quality control and compliance standards

One point of contact from idea to delivery

Source with Confidence

At Fashion Sourcing, we don’t just source products — we build long-term partnerships. Whether you’re launching a new brand or scaling an existing business, we help you source from China smarter, faster, and with confidence, visit us today www.fashion-sourcing.com