Fashion Sourcing – The Worldwide Leader and Sourcing Agent Trusted by 3,000+ Clients

Fort Lauderdale, FL , USA, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — In a global fashion industry built on speed, quality, and trust, Fashion Sourcing stands as a worldwide leader in apparel, accessories, and textile sourcing. As a trusted sourcing agent for over 3,000 clients worldwide, Fashion Sourcing helps brands navigate global manufacturing with confidence, precision, and efficiency.

A Global Standard in Fashion Sourcing

With decades of industry experience and a strong international presence, Fashion Sourcing connects brands to the world’s most reliable manufacturers — particularly across China and Asia’s key production hubs. From private label apparel to accessories and home textiles, every project is managed with the same standards used by the world’s largest retailers.

Proven Leadership, Trusted Expertise

Led by Laurent Gabay, Founder & CEO, Fashion Sourcing is built on deep, hands-on sourcing expertise. Having lived and worked in China and previously led one of the largest fashion houses in Hong Kong, Laurent brings unmatched knowledge of global supply chains and private label manufacturing. His experience supplying major brands such as Walmart, Zara, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Liverpool, and many others sets the benchmark for quality and execution.

One of the strongest examples of Laurent Gabay’s sourcing expertise is his ability to secure and deliver one of the largest denim jean orders for Walmart — at a price point that set a new benchmark in the industry.

This achievement was not the result of cost-cutting shortcuts, but of deep sourcing intelligence and fabric mastery developed over years of working directly in China and across Asia. Laurent’s understanding of denim construction, yarn sourcing, fabric weights, washing techniques, and mill capabilities allowed him to engineer the product from the very beginning — starting at the fiber and fabric level, not just at the factory stage.

By strategically selecting the right denim mills, optimizing fabric compositions, and aligning them with high-capacity, high-efficiency manufacturing partners, he was able to:

Reduce fabric waste and production inefficiencies

Secure long-term mill pricing advantages

Optimize washes and finishes without increasing cost

Scale production without compromising quality or delivery timelines

Equally important was his ability to coordinate the entire supply chain — from fabric development and bulk production to logistics and compliance — ensuring Walmart’s strict quality, pricing, and volume requirements were met flawlessly.

This combination of fabric knowledge, sourcing strategy, and large-scale execution is what enabled Laurent Gabay to deliver an exceptional product at an incredible price — and why global retailers trusted him with some of their largest private label programs.

Today, that same expertise is embedded into Fashion Sourcing, giving brands of all sizes access to sourcing strategies and production standards once reserved only for the world’s largest retailers.

End-to-End Sourcing, One Trusted Partner

Fashion Sourcing offers a complete sourcing solution:

Apparel, accessories & home textiles

Product development & sampling

Private label & custom branding

Factory management & quality control

Compliance, logistics & delivery

This integrated approach allows clients to focus on growing their brand — while Fashion Sourcing manages the complexity behind the scenes.

Trusted by 3,000+ Clients Worldwide

From startups to global retailers, more than 3,000 brands and businesses trust Fashion Sourcing for reliable manufacturing, transparent processes, and consistent results. Long-term partnerships, not one-off transactions, define the company’s success.

The Partner Behind Global Brands

Fashion Sourcing isn’t just a sourcing agent — it’s a worldwide leader shaping how fashion is made. When trust, quality, and global expertise matter, Fashion Sourcing leads the way.