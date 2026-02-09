Global Fashion Sourcing Company | Garment Sourcing Agency

San Francisco,  USA, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is a global fashion sourcing company and full-service garment sourcing agency, helping brands worldwide manufacture apparel, accessories, and textiles with confidence. With a strong international presence and deep expertise, we manage the entire sourcing process — from concept to delivery.

End-to-End Garment Sourcing Solutions

We support brands at every stage of production:

  • Apparel sourcing & private label manufacturing
  • Fabric and material development
  • Factory selection and production management
  • Quality control and compliance
  • Logistics and global delivery

Whether you are launching a new collection or scaling large retail programs, Fashion Sourcing provides the infrastructure and expertise to support your growth.

With over 5,000 products developed and manufactured across our global factory network, Fashion Sourcing brings proven scale and execution to every project. Our production footprint spans key manufacturing hubs including China, India, and Bangladesh, allowing us to match each product with the right factory, expertise, and cost structure.

This global manufacturing presence enables us to:

  • Produce a wide range of apparel categories, from basics to complex fashion programs
  • Leverage country-specific strengths in fabrics, craftsmanship, and capacity
  • Offer competitive pricing while maintaining consistent quality standards
  • Scale production efficiently for both emerging brands and large retail programs

By operating across multiple regions and managing thousands of products annually, Fashion Sourcing ensures reliability, flexibility, and manufacturing excellence — no matter the size or complexity of the order.

 

Global Expertise, Local Execution

Led by Laurent Gabay, Founder & CEO, Fashion Sourcing is built on decades of hands-on experience in global apparel manufacturing. Having lived and worked in China and led large-scale private label programs for the world’s biggest retailers, Laurent brings proven sourcing knowledge directly to our clients.

Trusted by Brands Worldwide

From startups to global retailers, thousands of brands trust Fashion Sourcing as their garment sourcing agency for:

  • Reliable, audited factory networks
  • Competitive pricing and cost engineering
  • Sustainable and ethical manufacturing options
  • Consistent quality and on-time delivery

 

Fashion Sourcing is not a middleman — it is a manufacturing partner. We combine global sourcing, technical expertise, and hands-on production management to help brands manufacture better products, at the right price, and at the right scale.

