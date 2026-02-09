Fashion Sourcing – A Worldwide Fashion Sourcing Agency You Can Trust

Naples, FL, USA , 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — In an increasingly complex global fashion industry, Fashion Sourcing stands as a worldwide fashion sourcing agency built on trust, experience, and proven execution. We help brands source, develop, and manufacture apparel, accessories, and textiles globally — delivering consistent quality, competitive pricing, and on-time production.

With a strong manufacturing footprint across China, India, and Bangladesh, and over 5,000 products successfully developed and produced worldwide, Fashion Sourcing brings the scale, structure, and expertise required to support both emerging brands and major retail programs.

What Makes Fashion Sourcing Different

Proven Leadership and Industry Experience

Fashion Sourcing is led by Laurent Gabay, Founder & CEO, whose decades of hands-on experience define the company’s sourcing philosophy. Having lived and worked in China and previously led one of the largest fashion houses in Hong Kong, Laurent managed large-scale private label production for some of the world’s biggest retailers, including Walmart, Zara, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Liverpool, and more.

This experience translates into a sourcing model built around retail-level standards, cost engineering, compliance, and flawless execution.

End-to-End Global Sourcing & Manufacturing

Fashion Sourcing provides a complete, integrated solution:

Product Development & Technical Support

Design support and product engineering

Pattern making, grading, and fit optimization

Tech pack review and cost breakdowns

Products are developed with scalability, quality, and retail readiness in mind.

Fabric & Material Expertise

Direct access to certified mills and suppliers

Sustainable, innovative, and performance fabrics

Fabric testing and compliance preparation

Our deep fabric knowledge allows us to control quality and cost from the fiber level upward.

Global Factory Network

Audited, retailer-compliant factories

Product-specialized manufacturing partners

Flexible MOQs and large-scale capacity

Factories are selected based on the best production fit, not convenience.

Production Management & Quality Control

Pre-production planning and factory coordination

Inline inspections and quality monitoring

Final inspections prior to shipment

Hands-on oversight ensures consistent results across large volumes.

Compliance, Sustainability & Ethics

Social and ethical compliance audits

Chemical and safety testing

Sustainable sourcing options and certifications

Fashion Sourcing supports brands in meeting growing global standards for responsible manufacturing.

Logistics & Global Delivery

Production timeline management

Freight and shipping coordination

Export documentation and delivery tracking

From factory floor to final destination, logistics are fully managed.

Global Reach, Local Execution

By operating across multiple sourcing regions, Fashion Sourcing leverages the strengths of each country:

China for innovation, speed, and technical manufacturing

for innovation, speed, and technical manufacturing India for natural fibers and craftsmanship

for natural fibers and craftsmanship Bangladesh for high-volume, cost-efficient production

This multi-country approach provides flexibility, risk management, and pricing advantages.

Trusted by Brands Worldwide

From startups launching their first collection to established global retailers scaling private label programs, Fashion Sourcing is trusted for:

Transparent communication

Reliable delivery

Consistent quality

Long-term partnership mindset

Your Trusted Global Fashion Sourcing Partner

Fashion Sourcing is more than a sourcing agency — it is a global manufacturing partner committed to helping brands grow. When trust, experience, and execution matter most, Fashion Sourcing delivers.