Octalsoft Brings Unified eClinical Innovation to ISCR 2026 as Gold Sponsor

Herndon, Virginia, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft, a leading provider of unified eClinical solutions, has announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at ISCR 2026 on February 13–14, 2026 held at the Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, India’s most influential clinical research conference. The event brings together industry leaders, sponsors, CROs, and research professionals to advance clinical research in India through digital innovation, global collaboration, and regulatory excellence.

At ISCR 2026, Octalsoft will showcase how its truly unified eClinical platform enables faster, more efficient, and patient-centric clinical trials, in short, One Platform, Complete Control. Designed to support every stage of the clinical trial lifecycle, the platform helps organizations streamline trial execution while maintaining high standards of compliance, data integrity, and operational clarity.

Visitors can connect with the Octalsoft team at Booth G4, where experts will demonstrate how sponsors, CROs, and research teams are modernizing clinical trials through centralized control, seamless workflows, and end-to-end visibility—on a single platform. Meet the minds behind it — Mr. Hiren Thakkar (Managing Director), Mr. Krunal Bhatt (Technical Manager), Dr. Nafisa Kathiwala (SME), and Mr. Amol Nemade (Sales Director) — bringing strategy, science, and technology together at one booth.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to book personalized demos with Octalsoft’s specialists, gaining firsthand insights into how the platform adapts to diverse study requirements and evolving regulatory expectations.

Adding an engaging twist to the experience, Octalsoft invites visitors to take part in “Spin the Wheel”, an interactive booth activity offering exciting prizes alongside meaningful conversations about the future of digital clinical research. Beyond the game, Octalsoft’s experts will be available to discuss real-world use cases, platform capabilities, and best practices driving transformation across the clinical research ecosystem.

“Clinical research innovation should be impactful, intuitive—and engaging,” said the Octalsoft team. “ISCR 2026 provides the perfect platform to demonstrate how unified eClinical technology can simplify complexity while keeping patients at the heart of every decision.”

Octalsoft looks forward to connecting with industry peers and stakeholders at ISCR 2026 and contributing to conversations shaping the next phase of clinical research in India.

Visit Octalsoft at Booth G4 during ISCR 2026.

Spin for prizes. Stay for insights. Leave with clarity.