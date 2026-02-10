Trade Genie Announces Major Price Reduction for ETF Options Service – Now Just $797 per Year.

Encinitas, CA, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Genie, a trusted leader in stocks and options trading advisory services, is thrilled to announce a significant price reduction for its highly sought-after ETF Options Service. The Premium service, previously priced at $1397 annually, is now available for just $797 for the entire year. This price reduction will make high-quality ETF options trading more accessible to seasoned investors and newcomers seeking expert guidance in the ever-changing financial markets.

For only $797 per year, the ETF Options Service offers traders exclusive access to expert insights, timely trade recommendations, and cutting-edge trading tools designed to maximize profitability and improve decision-making. Trade Genie is committed to helping traders at all experience levels navigate market complexities and achieve their financial goals with actionable strategies.

“At Trade Genie, we believe that top-tier trading advice should be accessible to all investors, regardless of their experience level,” said Noshee Khan, founder of Trade Genie. “With this price reduction, we’re ensuring that our clients get the same exceptional value and expert analysis they’ve come to expect at a much more attainable price.”

Trade Genie has partnered with a network of referral partners to expand its reach and deliver greater value to its growing community. These strategic partnerships provide mutual benefits by offering partners attractive incentives while ensuring clients receive the best possible trading support.

Trade Genie is actively seeking new partners to join its network and grow this collaborative ecosystem, strengthening the brand’s presence and enhancing its commitment to offering affordable, high-quality trading solutions.

For more information on the ETF Options Service or Trade Genie’s stock advisory services, please get in touch with their office at (212) 930-2245.

About Trade Genie

Trade Genie is a leading provider of stocks and options trading advisory services, specializing in ETF options and innovative trading strategies. Dedicated to empowering traders with expert insights, actionable market analysis, and advanced trading tools, Trade Genie continues to deliver top-quality service and reliable guidance. With a focus on transparency, client success, and affordability, Trade Genie is proud to offer robust solutions that drive market success.

Company Name : Trade Genie Inc.

Contact Name : Noshee Khan

Contact No : (212) 930-2245

Address : 315 South Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Company Email id : genie@tradegenie.com

Website : https://tradegenie.com/