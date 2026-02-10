Fashion Sourcing Accelerating growth across North America , South America, Europe , Asia , Oceania with 100$ million strategic push in Global Expansion Worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing proudly congratulates all of our partners across China and Asia on the launch of our latest innovations and a major milestone in our global expansion.

New York, USA, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — With a USD 100 million strategic push, Fashion Sourcing is accelerating growth across the North America , South America , Europe, Asia , Oceania , UAE & Africa strengthening global sourcing networks and unlocking new opportunities for our manufacturing and textile partners.

Founded by apparel industry guru Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing was built on a clear vision: to modernize global fashion sourcing through transparency, speed, and direct access to world-class manufacturers and textile mills. Laurent Gabay’s deep industry expertise and global perspective continue to guide the company’s strategy and support the next phase of growth worldwide.

This investment reflects Fashion Sourcing’s long-term commitment to building a faster, more connected, and more efficient B2B sourcing ecosystem for apparel, accessories, and textiles. Our partners in China and across Asia remain central to this journey — driving innovation, production excellence, and competitive pricing for fashion brands globally.

A key reason Fashion Sourcing holds a strong competitive edge is its deep manufacturing footprint and physical presence across Asia’s most important production hubs.

Fashion Sourcing works with an established network of manufacturing partners and operates through regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia — countries that collectively power a significant share of the world’s apparel, accessories, and textile production.

This on-the-ground presence provides a decisive advantage over competitors who rely solely on digital listings or third-party agents. By being physically close to factories, mills, and supply-chain partners, Fashion Sourcing gains real-time visibility into production capacity, pricing, compliance, and lead times.

Each region brings specialized strengths:

China for speed, innovation, and vertically integrated manufacturing

for speed, innovation, and vertically integrated manufacturing India for textiles, yarns, and craftsmanship-driven production

for textiles, yarns, and craftsmanship-driven production Bangladesh for large-scale, cost-efficient garment manufacturing

for large-scale, cost-efficient garment manufacturing Pakistan for cotton-based textiles and denim

for cotton-based textiles and denim Thailand for quality-focused apparel and accessories

for quality-focused apparel and accessories Cambodia for competitive pricing and fast-growing production capacity

With teams and partners embedded in these markets, Fashion Sourcing can quickly match brands with the right factory, optimize costs across regions, and shift production when market conditions change.

This multi-country manufacturing network allows Fashion Sourcing to offer:

More competitive and stable pricing

Faster development and production timelines

Greater production flexibility and risk diversification

Stronger quality control and supplier accountability

By combining global reach with local expertise, Fashion Sourcing delivers a level of sourcing intelligence, speed, and reliability that few platforms can match — giving brands a clear upper hand in today’s highly competitive fashion landscape.

Together, Fashion Sourcing and its partners are shaping the future of global fashion sourcing — expanding into new markets, scaling demand, and setting new standards for collaboration and performance.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. The next chapter of global growth begins now.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

The platform connects clothing brands directly with verified manufacturers, accessory producers, and textile mills — eliminating middlemen and increasing transparency across the supply chain. From fast fashion and private label to bulk textiles and ready stock, Fashion Sourcing supports efficient sourcing at scale.

