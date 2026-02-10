Fashion Sourcing B2B Wholesale Platform Wishes All Our Asia Partners A Happy New Year Of the Horse

Hong Kong, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — Thank you to everyone who played a role in the incredible push that helped make Fashion Sourcing a global leader in B2B sourcing for apparel, accessories, and textiles. Your dedication, expertise, and partnership have been essential to this journey and to the growth we are building together.

As we welcome the Year of the Horse, may it bring strength, momentum, success, and new opportunities for you and your loved ones. We look forward to continuing this journey side by side and reaching even greater milestones together.

Wishing you health, happiness, and prosperity in the year ahead.

Gong Xi Fa Cai and all the best. 🧧✨

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

The platform connects clothing brands directly with verified manufacturers, accessory producers, and textile mills — eliminating middlemen and increasing transparency across the supply chain. From fast fashion and private label to bulk textiles and ready stock, Fashion Sourcing supports efficient sourcing at scale.

