Fashion Sourcing Explains The Latest Incoterms in Apparel , Accessories and Textiles Defined: What does { FOB, CIF , DDP } Mean?

Here’s our guide to how to ship your merchandise and what each shipping term really means.

Step 1: Know Your Shipping Options

When you source products internationally, your goods can travel by sea, air, or express courier.

Each option varies in cost, speed, and reliability:

Sea freight: Cost-effective for large volumes, slower transit (20–40 days depending on origin).

Air freight: Faster, ideal for smaller shipments or urgent orders, more expensive.

Express courier: Fastest for small parcels (like samples), but highest cost per unit.

The shipping method also interacts with your chosen incoterms (shipping terms), which define responsibilities and costs between you and your supplier.

FOB, CIF, and DDP are all Incoterms, or trade terms, that define the responsibilities and risks of buyers and sellers in international trade:

FOB

Free on Board means the seller is responsible for shipping the goods to the nearest port, clearing them for export, and dropping them off. The buyer is responsible for the goods from the port onwards.

CIF

Cost, Insurance, and Freight means the seller is responsible for providing minimal insurance coverage, delivering and loading the goods onto the vessel, and paying for the cost of carriage to the destination. The risk of loss transfers to the buyer once the goods are loaded.

DDP

Delivered Duty Paid means the buyer pays for the seller to manage every aspect of the shipment. This is often the best option for shipping high-value or sensitive goods.

Step 3: Choose the Right Terms for Your Business

Selecting the correct shipping term depends on:

Your experience with international shipping

Volume and frequency of orders

Budget for logistics and insurance

Desired level of control vs convenience

Fashion Sourcing Tip: For smaller or first-time orders, DDP reduces risk and simplifies the process. For experienced importers with their own freight partners, FOB or EXW often reduces costs.

Step 4: Work With Your Supplier and Freight Forwarder

Confirm the agreed incoterm in your purchase contract.

Decide who will handle insurance, customs clearance, and local delivery .

Ensure your freight forwarder or logistics provider has experience with fashion shipments.

At Fashion Sourcing, our platform connects brands with verified manufacturers and trusted freight partners, helping you navigate the right shipping terms, timelines, and costs efficiently.

Step 5: Monitor Your Shipment

Even with the right terms, global shipping requires tracking, clear documentation, and communication.

Ask for a Bill of Lading or Airway Bill

Track containers or parcels in real-time

Ensure customs paperwork and invoices are correct

This reduces delays, avoids unexpected fees, and ensures your merchandise reaches your warehouse safely.

The Bottom Line

Understanding shipping terms is critical for controlling costs, timelines, and risk in global fashion sourcing. Whether you choose FOB, CIF, DDP, or EXW, the right choice depends on your experience, order volume, and level of control desired.

Fashion Sourcing simplifies the process by connecting brands directly to manufacturers and helping them navigate logistics, ensuring merchandise moves from factory to warehouse smoothly, cost-effectively, and reliably.

