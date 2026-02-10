A New Indian Technology Promises What Healthcare Never Has: One Private Place for Your Entire Medical History

JAIPUR, India, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — For decades, Indians have carried their medical history in envelopes, files, and WhatsApp photos. Prescriptions get lost. Old reports fade. Doctors ask the same questions again. Patients repeat tests because their past data cannot be found or trusted.

Today, Techspeak Technologies unveiled Bharat Swasth, a patent-pending medical intelligence technology designed to solve this problem at its root.

This is not a new health app. It is a new technology layer for Indian healthcare.

Built for India’s Medical Reality

Indian medical records are not digital by default. They are handwritten. They are printed on dot-matrix paper. They are photographed, forwarded, folded, and shared across families on WhatsApp.

Bharat Swasth’s patent-pending technology is built to understand this exact reality. It can read and structure handwritten prescriptions, complex Indian lab reports, multi-page diagnostic panels, and forwarded WhatsApp images that conventional OCR and document AI systems routinely fail to interpret.

Instead of asking hospitals or patients to change their behavior, the technology works with what already exists.

Technology That Turns Chaos Into a Usable Health Record

At its core, Bharat Swasth is a medical intelligence engine that converts unstructured documents into structured, longitudinal medical data.

A photo of a report becomes searchable values.

Multiple reports become trends.

Years of scattered paperwork become a single, continuous health history.

The technology understands Indian diagnostic conventions, abbreviations, and report layouts, allowing it to reliably extract and organize medical information from documents never designed to be digital.

WhatsApp as the Entry Point, Privacy as the Foundation

Bharat Swasth uses familiar channels like WhatsApp and the web only as access points. The breakthrough lies beneath.

The platform is built on a “Sovereign-Ready” architecture designed for India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) era. * Privacy-First Processing: Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is logically separated from clinical data during extraction. * Clinical Standards: All data is normalized to FHIR R4 resources and mapped to international LOINC and SNOMED CT codes, ensuring that while the input is chaotic, the output is clinically standardized and interoperable. * Sovereign AI: The architecture supports on-premise AI deployment to ensure sensitive medical data can remain within Indian infrastructure.

Availability

Bharat Swasth is open for public beta starting today. * Web: Users can analyze up to 5 reports per month for free at bharatswasth.com. * WhatsApp: Immediate access for 3 daily analyses.

About Techspeak Technologies

Based in Jaipur, Techspeak Technologies has years of expertise in developing cutting-edge AI products and delivering specialized technical training. Bharat Swasth is the company’s flagship healthcare initiative, dedicated to structuring India’s medical data. By combining Techspeak’s advanced Computer Vision capabilities with deep clinical standards (FHIR/LOINC), the platform turns scattered paper reports into actionable, life-saving health insights.