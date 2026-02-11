“Future of BioAdhesives”: Ceresana Event on Bonding with the Power of Nature

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — The future will be sticky. And bio-based: the development of high-performance adhesives made from vegetable oils, lignin, and other renewable raw materials is making rapid progress. The number of application areas in which bioadhesives can demonstrate their advantages is constantly growing – from packaging and wood-based materials, textiles, and construction products to high-tech for electronics, mobility, and defense. These alternative adhesives promise no fossil raw materials, no toxins, no microplastics, no unpleasant odors and, last but not least, no waste problems, but compostability. Ceresana’s latest online event, “Future of BioAdhesives”, will thus provide information on the opportunities, challenges, and current status of innovative bonding technologies.

Inspiring Input from Industry Leaders

Specialists and experts from all over the world have registered for this current edition of the digital event series “Future of Bio”. On February 24 and 25, 2026, practically tested solutions will be presented and best practices discussed, from biodegradable adhesive materials to business models and implementation. Sascha Peters from the Berlin future agency Haute Innovation will explain the possibilities of fungal mycelium as a bio-adhesive for degradable composites in the design and electrical industries. Teresa Calvo Vilanova from the Spanish research center Itene will present sustainable lamination adhesives for packaging. Guillaume Roubault from Fibenol, a biochemicals producer from Estonia, will talk about the adhesive potential of wood. Other exciting items on the agenda include keynotes by Sieglinde Debruyne from Normec, Netherlands, Eva-Marie Byberg from Sekab, Sweden, and Marc McConnaughey from BioBond Adhesives, USA.

Bio-Bonding: Trends, Market Opportunities, and Networking

“Future of BioAdhesives” is aimed at anyone who wants to play an active role in shaping sustainable adhesives and materials technology. Representatives of start-ups, SMEs, and large companies, specialist media, the investment and finance sector, science and research, politics or administration are invited to the event. There will be plenty of time for networking on both days of the event to establish contacts, strengthen business relationships, and exchange experiences. The next events in the international “Future of Bio” event series are also already being prepared: In March, the focus will be on bio-based paints and coatings, followed by investments in the bioeconomy in April. After all, only economically successful bio-based products have a future.

“Future of BioAdhesives” will take place on February 24 and 25, 2026. The keynotes and panels will be presented in the morning via Microsoft Teams on both days. The English-language online event is free of charge. Further information and registration: https://ceresana.com/en/events/future-of-bioadhesives

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Ceresana has been supporting the dynamically growing circular economy for more than a decade with market analyses on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. Current Ceresana market studies cover, for example, bio-based adhesives, plastics, paints and coatings, but also application areas such as packaging or insulating materials and individual ingredients such as solvents, surfactants, fillers, or pigments. With the digital event series “Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward. Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

