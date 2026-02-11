Mahindra’s Next Chapter: Largest Auto-Tractor Plant Takes Shape in Nagpur

Nagpur, India, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — Mahindra began in 1945, when JC and KC Mahindra teamed up with Ghulam Mohammed to start a steel trading business in Mumbai. India was on the edge of independence, and they sensed what the country would need next. That instinct pulled them toward manufacturing. By 1947, they were assembling Willys Jeeps at Mazgaon. Those early vehicles were simple, tough, and meant to work. They had to serve farmers, workers, families. That idea stuck.

That same mindset shows up in Mahindra’s next big step. The company plans to build its largest integrated auto and tractor manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. One site. Multiple platforms. Vehicles and tractors made side by side. Scale matters here, but flexibility matters more. Demand is growing and this plant is designed to move with it.

This is not a small bet. Mahindra’s Nagpur facility sits inside a much larger plan, one that stretches across more than 2,000 acres and three locations in Maharashtra. The investment is Rs 15,000 crore, spread over ten years, which tells you this is meant to last not just impress. Alongside this, Mahindra will acquire land in Igatpuri near Nashik to expand next generation platforms, including the NU_IQ architecture, and manufacture vehicles across multiple powertrains ICE, EV and whatever comes next. These vehicles are meant for India, and for markets well beyond it too.

Carmakers manufacturing story didn’t reach this point overnight. It grew in stages, sometimes quietly and sometimes with intent that only made sense later. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Mahindra was still figuring things out. It moved from assembling completely knocked down Jeeps in 1949 to full manufacturing by 1954 through its partnership with Willys-Overland.

In 1960s, Mahindra brought tractors into the business. The brand wasn’t only making vehicles anymore. It was stepping into Indian agriculture at scale. Facilities grew to handle both vehicles and farm equipment. Sometimes they went side by side, sometimes stretched thin. By the 1970s and into the 1990s, expansion continued with engines at Vasind and SUVs at Zaheerabad. It began exporting in 1969. Commercial vehicles followed because they had to. Growth came steadily.

In the 2000s, Mahindra pushed capacity further. A larger plant came up in Chakan near Pune and it became a key hub for ICE SUVs and later for the Born Electric SUV series.

Mahindra has a history of expansion that just keeps unfolding. The new Nagpur plant, it continues along this arc, in its own way.