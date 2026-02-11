RDM Industrial Products: Strength You Can Rely On

USA, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — RDM Industrial Products, INC manufactures and provides a diverse range of good quality industrial and laboratory furniture to various industries, such as Biotechnology, healthcare and electronics. These products will help in increasing productivity of the employees and ensuring safety of the workplace.

Products offered by RDM Industrial Products, INC

RDM Industrial Products, INC is offering numerous products. Some of them are as follows:

Carts: RDM Industrial Products, INC has a vast experience and expertise in the art of cart making. Their carts have been designed to ensure that clients are able to enjoy durability, efficiency and affordability

This company uses high quality materials for manufacturing carts, thus ensuring durability and longevity. Additionally, they are available in numerous designs and specifications. This makes it possible for users to enjoy more benefits compared to traditional options. Some examples of this product are:

Adjustable height carts

Stainless steel carts

Heavy duty carts

Basic flat top carts

Cleanroom carts

Panel rack carts

Packaging carts

Peg board carts

Roll storage carts

Custom packaging cart

Custom instrument cart

Tables and workstations: Work tables are important for all type of industrial settings. RDM Industrial Products, INC is providing tables made up of high grade industrial components, such as stainless steel and seasoned wood. This provides additional durability. This ensures that users can efficiently use their tables for their respective purposes.

Besides using durable materials, RDM Industrial Products, INC follows strict construction and manufacturing standards. Their tables are fully welded together, thus preventing breakage or loosing over time. It offers different types of tables like:

Adjustable height tables

Aluminum frame tables

Ball transfer tables

Cleanroom tables

Economy tables

Flat top tables

Double sided workstations

Double shelf workstations

Computer LAN workstations

Cabinets and counters: This company also makes custom cabinets and counters for meeting the requirements of their clients. These cabinets are perfect for storing rare specimens and valuable instruments since they are made up of strong and resilient materials like stainless steel. Some options available in this segment are:

European style cabinets

Stainless steel cabinets

Cleanroom cabinets

Custom storage cabinets

Locker cabinets

Reception counters

Service counters

Clients are very much satisfied with the quality of their products.

About RDM Industrial Products, INC

Established in the year 1977, RDM Industrial Products, INC has been in business for almost 45 years. They specialize in shipping top quality products to locations nationwide on time. Their goals are quality, service and timing.