West Palm Beach, FL, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion sourcing is the discipline of connecting design with the right production partners. It involves selecting materials, identifying the right factories, managing quality and timelines, and ensuring that products are made responsibly and efficiently. It is the foundation that allows creative ideas to become commercially successful fashion products.

Why Our Founder & CEO Laurent Gabay Called the Company Fashion Sourcing ?

The Founder named the company Fashion Sourcing based on firsthand experience inside the fashion industry. After years of working across production, manufacturing, and supply chains, he saw that many brands struggled not because of weak design—but because they lacked the right sourcing guidance.

Factories were chosen for the wrong reasons. Materials didn’t match the product vision. Costs, quality, and timelines were misaligned. These mistakes were expensive and often avoidable.

The name Fashion Sourcing reflects the Founder’s belief that the most critical decisions in fashion happen long before production begins. His vision was to build a company that helps brands make the right choices from the start—connecting them with the right partners, processes, and solutions.

By calling the company Fashion Sourcing, the Founder defined its purpose clearly:

to act as a strategic bridge between creative ambition and reliable production, ensuring that every product is built on a strong sourcing foundation.

Laurent Gabay is the Founder & CEO of Fashion Sourcing, a global B2B fashion sourcing and apparel manufacturing platform that connects fashion brands with verified manufacturers, particularly across Asia. He leads the company’s strategy and operations as it helps brands streamline sourcing, production, quality control, logistics, and compliance in the global apparel, accessories, and textiles market.

Before founding Fashion Sourcing, Laurent gained decades of hands-on experience in global fashion sourcing and supply chains, including living and working in China and overseeing private label production programs for major international retailers. That depth of expertise helps him guide brands—large and small—through complex production decisions, from fabric selection to final delivery.

Under his leadership, Fashion Sourcing has developed a global manufacturing footprint, with verified factory networks across key regions (such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Southeast Asia) and a platform that supports thousands of clients worldwide.

Laurent Gabay is a fashion industry veteran whose career has focused on sourcing, production, and supply chain strategy—skills he now channels into running Fashion Sourcing to help brands bring their products to market effectively.

Why Fashion Sourcing Is Trusted as a Leader

Under Founder Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing has grown into a trusted global sourcing leader by evolving the sourcing role itself:

🔹 1. End-to-End Expertise

Fashion Sourcing manages the entire production process — from product development and fabric sourcing all the way through quality control, compliance, and logistics. This prevents miscommunication and fragmented processes that slow brands down.

🔹 2. Deep, Verified Global Network

They work only with carefully selected, compliant factories and mills across key regions like China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Pakistan. These partners are tested for quality, capacity, and ethical standards, which gives brands confidence and consistency.

🔹 3. Founder’s Hands-On Sourcing Leadership

Laurent Gabay brings decades of hands-on fashion sourcing experience, having lived and worked in Asia and led large private-label programs for major retailers. This deep, practical knowledge informs every sourcing strategy and negotiation.

🔹 4. Transparent, Brand-First Communication

Fashion Sourcing operates as a brand’s buying agent, not as a middleman — meaning they advocate for the brand’s interests, communicate pricing and timelines clearly, and protect quality and compliance at every step.

🔹 5. Scalability & Flexibility

Whether it’s a small startup or an established global retailer, Fashion Sourcing provides flexible MOQs, competitive pricing, and scalable solutions, allowing brands to grow without outgrowing their sourcing partner.

🔹 6. Long-Term Trust & Repeat Business

The company has built long-standing client relationships — with thousands of brands returning season after season for consistent quality, transparent processes, and dependable delivery. That continuity is one of the strongest markers of trust in B2B sourcing.

Fashion Sourcing provides the infrastructure that makes this type of pricing model possible — not by cutting corners, but by engineering efficiency into every layer of the supply chain.

The platform connects clothing brands directly with verified manufacturers, accessory producers, and textile mills — eliminating middlemen and increasing transparency across the supply chain. From fast fashion and private label to bulk textiles and ready stock, Fashion Sourcing supports efficient sourcing at scale.

Follow us at:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealfashionsourcing/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587042182638

Twitter: https://x.com/therealfas19949

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fashion-sourcing/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealfashionsourcing/