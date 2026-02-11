Belize Represented at the CAF International Economic Forum

Dustin Rennie and Luigi Wewege Highlight Belize’s Strategic Role in Regional Development

Belize continues to engage in regional economic dialogue through participation in high-level international forums. This press release outlines Belize’s representation at the CAF International Economic Forum in Panama and highlights the involvement of private-sector leaders in advancing regional development and investment discussions.

Panama City, Panama, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — Belize was represented at the International Economic Forum Latin America and the Caribbean, organized by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, with the participation of Dustin Rennie, Director of RE/MAX Belize, and Luigi Wewege, President of Caye International Bank.

The high-level forum, held in Panama City, convened heads of state, policymakers, multilateral institutions, investors, and business leaders from across the region to discuss economic growth, investment, sustainability, and regional integration. The event has become one of the most influential economic gatherings in Latin America and the Caribbean, often described as a regional counterpart to the World Economic Forum.

Rennie and Wewege attended the forum as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Belize’s engagement with regional development institutions and to position the country as a strategic partner for investment and sustainable growth within CAF’s expanding Caribbean focus.

Belize’s Role within CAF

Belize occupies a unique position in Latin America and the Caribbean, serving as a natural bridge between Central America, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and international markets. This positioning aligns closely with CAF’s mandate to promote inclusive, sustainable development and regional integration.

Belize offers several strategic advantages relevant to CAF’s priorities, including:

A stable, English-speaking business and legal environment

Strong potential in sustainable tourism, infrastructure, and real estate development

Leadership in environmental conservation and climate resilience

A growing financial services sector with international reach

Participation in the CAF forum provided an opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers and explore how Belize can further collaborate with CAF on investment promotion, infrastructure development, and private-sector-led growth.

Private Sector Engagement

The presence of leaders from Belize’s investment, real estate, and banking sectors underscored the importance of private-sector participation in regional economic dialogue. Dustin Rennie works closely with international investors seeking responsible and long-term opportunities in Belize. Luigi Wewege represents Belize’s role in international finance and cross-border investment facilitation.

Their participation highlighted the value of public-private collaboration in advancing Belize’s economic interests and ensuring that the country remains engaged in shaping regional development strategies.

Looking Ahead

As CAF continues to deepen its involvement in the Caribbean, Belize is well-positioned to play a more active role—both as a beneficiary of development initiatives and as a contributor to regional economic solutions.

Engagement at forums such as this reinforces Belize’s commitment to sustainable growth, regional cooperation, and attracting high-quality investment aligned with national development goals.

