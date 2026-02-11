Dustin Rennie and Luigi Wewege Attend the CAF International Economic Forum in Panama

Belize continues to engage in regional and global economic dialogue through participation in high-level international forums. This press release highlights Belize’s representation at the CAF International Economic Forum in Panama and the role of private-sector leaders in advancing regional cooperation and development.

Panama City, Panama, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — Belize continues to strengthen its voice in regional and global economic conversations, and this momentum was on full display at the International Economic Forum Latin America and the Caribbean, organized by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Panama City.

Among the attendees were Dustin Rennie, Regional Director of RE/MAX Belize, and Luigi Wewege, President of Caye International Bank—both representing Belize at one of the most influential economic gatherings in the region.

Often described as a “Davos for Latin America and the Caribbean,” the CAF forum brings together heads of state, policymakers, business leaders, investors, and development institutions to discuss the future of economic growth, investment, sustainability, and regional integration. For Belize, participation in this forum is not just symbolic—it is strategic.

Why the CAF Forum Matters

CAF plays a central role in financing infrastructure, promoting private sector development, and advancing sustainable growth across Latin America and the Caribbean. The forum itself is designed to move beyond theory and into practical collaboration, aligning governments and the private sector around shared regional priorities such as:

Sustainable development and climate resilience

Foreign direct investment and trade integration

Financial inclusion and capital mobility

Infrastructure, logistics, and digital transformation

For small but dynamic economies like Belize, this platform offers access to conversations—and decision-makers—that shape the region’s economic future.

Belize’s Strategic Role within CAF

Belize occupies a unique position within Latin America and the Caribbean. As an English-speaking country with deep ties to CARICOM, Central America, and international financial markets, Belize acts as a bridge economy—connecting regions, cultures, and investment flows.

Belize’s strengths align closely with CAF’s priorities:

Sustainable development leadership , particularly in marine conservation, eco-tourism, and climate finance

, particularly in marine conservation, eco-tourism, and climate finance Stable financial and legal frameworks attractive to international investors

attractive to international investors Strategic geography linking North America, Central America, and the Caribbean

linking North America, Central America, and the Caribbean Emerging real estate and infrastructure opportunities, especially in tourism, logistics, and residential development

With the right partnerships, Belize has the potential to leverage CAF not only as a development financier but as a long-term partner in investment promotion and private-sector expansion.

Private Sector Voices Matter

The presence of Dustin Rennie and Luigi Wewege at the CAF forum underscores the importance of private-sector leadership in shaping Belize’s economic trajectory.

From a real estate and investment standpoint, Dustin Rennie plays a key role in connecting international capital with on-the-ground opportunities—supporting responsible development, job creation, and long-term value. At the same time, Luigi Wewege represents Belize’s growing influence in international banking and financial services, reinforcing the country’s credibility as a regional financial player.

By engaging directly with CAF leadership, investors, and policymakers, Belizean business leaders help ensure that the country is not merely a recipient of regional policy—but an active contributor to it.

Looking Ahead

Belize’s participation in forums like CAF signals a broader shift: the country is increasingly positioning itself as a serious, forward-thinking partner in regional development.

As CAF continues to expand its footprint in the Caribbean, Belize has an opportunity to:

Attract infrastructure and development financing

Increase visibility among institutional investors

Strengthen public-private partnerships

Align national growth strategies with regional initiatives

The conversations in Panama are only the beginning—but they reinforce an important message: Belize belongs at the table, and its private sector is ready to lead.

