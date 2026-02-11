HOO CHEMTEC Announces Key Delivery of 30 Tons Hydrazine Hydrate to Kuwait for Industrial Water Treatment

HOO CHEMTEC Announces Key Delivery of Hydrazine Hydrate to Kuwaiti Industrial Client

HOO CHEMTEC, a specialized supplier in the water treatment chemical sector, today announced the completion of a significant shipment to Kuwait. The company has delivered 30 metric tons of Hydrazine Hydrate 35% solution to a major industrial client in the region.

This high-purity Hydrazine Hydrate will be utilized as an essential chemical in the client’s boiler water and cooling water systems. Its primary function is to act as an efficient oxygen scavenger, effectively removing dissolved oxygen to prevent metal corrosion and scale formation. This application is vital for maintaining the safety, operational efficiency, and longevity of high-pressure industrial equipment.

The delivery underscores HOO CHEMTEC’s commitment to supporting global industries with reliable, high-performance chemical solutions for critical maintenance and process needs.

About HOO CHEMTEC:

HOO CHEMTEC provides a comprehensive range of water treatment chemicals and solutions for industrial and municipal applications. The company focuses on quality, reliability, and technical support for clients worldwide.

Media Contact:

Raina

HOO CHEMTEC

Email: enquiry@hoochemtec.com

Tel: 0086-371-67986516