Fine Perforators Expands Supply of Sugar Screens for Reliable Performance in Sugar Mills

New Delhi, India, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Perforators, a long-standing sugar screen manufacturer, continues to expand its manufacturing and export capabilities to meet steady demand from sugar mills across Pan India, Brazil, and Mexico. Known for supplying durable and well-fitted sugar screens, the company supports mills that depend on consistent filtration during every stage of sugar processing.

As one of the experienced Filter Screens manufacturers for Sugar mill operations, Fine Perforators produces screens designed for juice extraction, clarification, and centrifugal processes. Each screen is built to handle continuous operation, exposure to moisture, and pressure variations common in sugar plants.

“Sugar mills don’t need experiments. They need screens that work shift after shift,” said a spokesperson for Fine Perforators. “Our focus stays on supplying sugar screens that fit correctly, drain efficiently, and hold up during long campaigns.”

The company manufactures a wide range of sugar screens, including centrifugal screens, juice screens, and pulp screens. Specifications vary by mill requirement. Slot size, material thickness, and screen diameter are matched to the process rather than forced into standard formats. Every screen is checked for dimensional accuracy, open area consistency, and surface finish before dispatch.

What sugar mills value

Reliable supply from a proven sugar screen exporter

Screens built for continuous crushing operations

Consistent filtration that supports juice recovery

Custom builds to match existing machinery

Repeat orders with stable specifications year after year

Fine Perforators’ approach has helped it earn repeat business from mills that operate across multiple regions. Many customers standardize their screen specifications to reduce downtime and simplify maintenance during peak crushing seasons.

About Fine Perforators

Based in New Delhi, Fine Perforators is a leading sugar screen manufacturer in India with more than five decades of manufacturing experience. The company produces sugar screens, filter screens for sugar mills, vacuum filter screens, wedge wire screens, and perforated products. Fine Perforators serves domestic and export markets including Brazil and Mexico, supplying screens built for industrial reliability and consistent performance.