Grow wit AI Launches Free Virtual Summit Teaching AI Marketing Strategies for 2026 Growth

HONOLULU, United States, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Grow wit AI has launched registration for the AI For Business Summit, a complimentary three-day virtual training event designed to help business owners and marketing professionals implement artificial intelligence strategies for accelerated growth in 2026. The live interactive summit takes place via Zoom on February 19, 20, and 21, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time each day.

The announcement comes as small business owners increasingly face pressure to adopt AI-driven marketing and automation to remain competitive, yet many report feeling uncertain about implementation. Research shows that businesses leveraging AI for marketing and operations are significantly outperforming competitors in lead generation, customer acquisition, and revenue growth. The AI For Business Summit was created to bridge this knowledge gap with practical, actionable training accessible to business owners regardless of technical expertise.

The curriculum spans AI-powered lead generation systems, automated social media content strategies, sales automation frameworks, AI virtual assistant deployment for operations, and high-ticket client acquisition methodologies. Sessions are delivered by seasoned business growth strategists holding Inc. 5000 credentials with demonstrated success helping companies scale through digital marketing strategies. The event format emphasizes live interaction rather than passive viewing, enabling participants to pose questions in real time and conclude each session with concrete implementation steps. Registration is available at no charge at https://go.aiforbusiness.com/summit?_go=nkhxvp.

According to Ashley Mitchell, spokesperson for Grow wit AI, “Marketing professionals and business owners do not need extensive technical knowledge to benefit from AI. They need a straightforward system they can integrate into current operations and see measurable results. This summit delivers precisely that—three intensive days converting AI concepts into practical marketing and growth tools.”

The AI For Business Summit, valued at $997, is being offered at zero cost to ensure broad accessibility for businesses seeking competitive positioning in 2026. Participants unable to attend the February 19-21 sessions are encouraged to register, as additional summit dates will be published on the registration page following the initial event. Registration remains open at https://go.aiforbusiness.com/summit?_go=nkhxvp

About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI helps business owners scale smarter with customized AI solutions, marketing strategies, and consulting. The company focuses on making artificial intelligence practical, accessible, and aligned with real business goals.

