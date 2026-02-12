Mobile Mark Joins the 450 MHz Alliance

Itasca, IL, United States, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark, Inc. is proud to announce its membership in the 450 MHz Alliance, an industry association supporting the development and deployment of LTE networks operating in the 450 MHz band. The Alliance brings together operators and technology providers focused on long-lifecycle, mission-critical communications.

Advancing Connectivity in Challenging Environments

The 450 MHz spectrum is widely used for private LTE networks supporting critical services such as electric utilities, transportation systems, and industrial operations. Compared to higher-frequency cellular bands, 450 MHz enables operators to cover larger geographic areas with fewer sites, making it well-suited for rural deployments and environments with challenging terrain.

“Because of its long reach and penetration, 450 MHz enables reliable connectivity across rural regions and into facilities where higher-frequency networks struggle,” said Jonas Starck, Sr. Manager of Product Innovation, Mobile Mark. “Our participation in the 450 Alliance reflects our commitment to supporting utilities and infrastructure operators who depend on these networks for critical communications.”

Antenna Solutions Supporting 450 MHz Deployments

Mobile Mark designs and manufactures antenna platforms used in low-band LTE deployments, including networks operating in the 450 MHz band. Because these networks often require region-specific configurations, Mobile Mark supports both standardized antenna platforms and custom-engineered designs to align with local spectrum plans and deployment requirements.

Examples of antenna solutions supporting 450 MHz LTE deployments include:

LLPG304 Series: A low-profile combination antenna supporting LTE, UHF, and GNSS, designed for utility fleets and mobile infrastructure.

A low-profile combination antenna supporting LTE, UHF, and GNSS, designed for utility fleets and mobile infrastructure. MXF-450 Series: A rugged, surface-mount “MaxFin” antenna designed for operation in the 400–470 MHz range, commonly used on utility vehicles, mobile infrastructure, and field-installed equipment.

A rugged, surface-mount “MaxFin” antenna designed for operation in the 400–470 MHz range, commonly used on utility vehicles, mobile infrastructure, and field-installed equipment. Fixed-Site & Vehicle Solutions: Configurable low-band antenna solutions used in private and utility LTE deployments operating in the 400–500 MHz range.

Configurable low-band antenna solutions used in private and utility LTE deployments operating in the 400–500 MHz range. Custom Engineering Services: Specialized design capabilities to adapt antenna performance to regional frequency variations and specific project constraints.

By participating in the 450 MHz Alliance, Mobile Mark continues to support utilities and infrastructure operators with antenna solutions built for coverage-first networks and long-term operational support.

About Mobile Mark, Inc.

With over 40 years of experience in the wireless industry, Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile, and device antennas covering frequencies from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz. The company supports a wide range of applications, including cellular 5G, private and utility networks, public safety, and industrial IoT. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters and primary manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, Illinois, with additional manufacturing and sales operations in the UK and Asia.

For more information, visit www.mobilemark.com.