Specialist Disability Accommodation Services Supporting Melbourne Families

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-02-13 — /EPR Network/ — MKS Disability Services is proud to support people with disabilities in Melbourne. The team now offers high-quality Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) for individuals and families who need safe and comfortable homes.

As a trusted NDIS provider in Melbourne, MKS Disability Services helps people live with safety, care, and independence.

Safe and Supportive Disability Accommodation

Many families in Melbourne need special housing for their loved ones. Some people have physical disabilities, autism, intellectual disabilities, or high support needs.

MKS Disability Services provides:

Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA)

Supported Independent Living (SIL)

NDIS disability support services

24/7 disability care

Disability support at home

Personal care assistance

Each home is built to meet NDIS standards. Homes are safe, easy to move around in, and made for comfort.

What Is Specialist Disability Accommodation?

Specialist Disability Accommodation is housing for people who need a high level of support.

SDA homes may include:

Wide doors for wheelchairs

Ramps and step-free entry

Safe and easy bathrooms

Emergency call systems

Strong and safe building design

Funding for SDA comes from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) for eligible participants.

The MKS team works closely with families and support coordinators to find the right home.

Support with Daily Living

Living in SDA is not just about having a home. It is about living well every day.

MKS Disability Services helps with:

Assistance with daily personal activities

Household tasks

Meal preparation

Medication support

Disability transport services

Social and community participation

Support workers are trained and caring. Services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Giving Families Peace of Mind

Choosing disability accommodation can feel hard. Families want to feel safe and confident.

MKS Disability Services offers:

Personal support plans

NDIS support coordination

Friendly and trained staff

Safe and welcoming homes

Ongoing care and reviews

The team supports families across Melbourne and nearby suburbs.

About MKS Disability Services

MKS Disability Services is a registered NDIS disability service provider in Melbourne, VIC.

The company offers:

Disability accommodation

In-home disability care services

Community nursing care

NDIS home modifications

NDIS transport assistance

Assistive products for household tasks

Life skills development

Community participation programs

The goal is simple. Help people with disabilities live safe, happy, and independent lives.

For more information, visit: https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/services/accommodation-tenancy/

