Hollywood, USA, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing, led by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, has established itself as the #1 B2B fashion sourcing platform in the United States. Specializing in apparel, accessories, and textiles, the platform connects modern fashion brands with trusted manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

With a global presence spanning China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, Fashion Sourcing enables brands to access:

Factory-direct pricing

Faster product development cycles

Premium material sourcing

“Our mission is to modernize fashion sourcing, making it faster, more reliable, and accessible for brands of all sizes,” explains Laurent Gabay.

Under Gabay’s leadership, Fashion Sourcing combines decades of manufacturing experience, technical expertise, and global partnerships, making it the go-to platform for brands looking to scale efficiently and cost-effectively.

Complete Category Coverage

Fashion Sourcing produces apparel for:

Men – From casual wear and activewear to formal clothing and outerwear

– From casual wear and activewear to formal clothing and outerwear Women – Including dresses, tops, bottoms, and fashion-forward collections

– Including dresses, tops, bottoms, and fashion-forward collections Kids & Infants – Soft, durable, and safe clothing designed for comfort and growth

This multi-category capability allows brands to source their entire collection from a single, trusted platform.

Expertise in Knits and Wovens

The platform excels in both knit and woven garments, ensuring technical precision and quality for each type:

Knits – T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, hoodies, activewear, and stretch garments requiring careful grading and stitch control

– T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, hoodies, activewear, and stretch garments requiring careful grading and stitch control Wovens – Shirts, trousers, jackets, dresses, and tailored items that demand precise cutting, finishing, and fabric handling

“Every fabric type has its own challenges,” explains Laurent Gabay. “By mastering both knits and wovens, we ensure brands can deliver consistency and quality across their full line.”

Extensive Product Variety

Fashion Sourcing offers over 5,000 different items and styles, covering:

Seasonal collections

Private-label programs

Essentials and basics

Trend-driven fashion pieces

This breadth gives brands the freedom to launch multi-category collections and experiment with new designs without being limited by supplier constraints.

Global Manufacturing Network

With regional offices and factory partners in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, Fashion Sourcing:

Maintains on-the-ground quality control

Ensures faster development cycles and trend-responsive production

This network allows brands to produce garments efficiently while maintaining consistent quality standards.

Why Brands Choose Fashion Sourcing

All-in-one sourcing : Men’s, women’s, kids’, and infant apparel

: Men’s, women’s, kids’, and infant apparel Fabric versatility : Knits, wovens, and specialty materials

: Knits, wovens, and specialty materials Massive style catalog : 5,000+ items and styles ready for production

: 5,000+ items and styles ready for production Global reach : Factory-direct pricing with reliable international supply

: Factory-direct pricing with reliable international supply Technical expertise: Professional tech packs, grading, and quality control

“Our goal is to simplify global sourcing,” Gabay says. “We give brands the tools, partners, and expertise to bring entire collections to market efficiently and consistently.”

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

