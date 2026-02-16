Laurent Gabay Specializes in Global Apparel, Accessories, and Textiles Sourcing — and His Firm Fashion Sourcing Is Leading the Fashion World

Miami Beach, FL, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-moving global fashion economy, sourcing is no longer a back-end operation — it is the backbone of brand success. Laurent Gabay, a specialist in global apparel, accessories, and textiles sourcing, has positioned himself and his company, Fashion Sourcing, at the forefront of this transformation.

With decades of experience across North America, Asia, and international retail markets, Gabay has built a sourcing platform designed for modern brands that demand speed, scalability, and competitive pricing.

A Global Specialist in Apparel, Accessories & Textiles

Laurent Gabay’s expertise spans the full spectrum of fashion sourcing, including:

Men’s, women’s, kids’, and infant apparel

Knit and woven garment production

Private-label development

Accessories sourcing

Textile mill partnerships and fabric consolidation

Through long-standing relationships with manufacturers and mills across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, Gabay has developed a diversified global sourcing network capable of handling both low-MOQ startup programs and high-volume retail production.

“True sourcing expertise means understanding fabric, construction, pricing, and logistics — all at once,” Gabay explains. “It’s about building systems that allow brands to scale confidently.”

Fashion Sourcing: A Platform Built for Scale

Under Gabay’s leadership, Fashion Sourcing has grown into a powerful B2B wholesale sourcing platform serving modern fashion brands worldwide.

The firm offers:

Factory-direct pricing

Access to over 5,000 items and styles

Flexible production strategies

Strong technical documentation standards

On-the-ground manufacturing presence in key global hubs

This integrated approach allows brands to reduce development time, control costs, and maintain consistent quality across categories.

Leading Through Structure and Strategy

What differentiates Laurent Gabay and Fashion Sourcing is not simply access to factories — it is operational discipline.

The company emphasizes:

Detailed tech packs and production clarity

Cost engineering before manufacturing begins

Quality control and compliance oversight

Long-term supplier relationships

By combining technical precision with global reach, Fashion Sourcing enables brands to compete in a market where speed, efficiency, and reliability determine success.

Shaping the Future of Fashion Sourcing

As the fashion industry continues to evolve in 2026 and beyond, brands increasingly seek partners who can provide transparency, flexibility, and scalability.

Laurent Gabay’s specialization in global apparel, accessories, and textiles sourcing positions Fashion Sourcing as a leader in the modern fashion supply chain.

“Fashion moves quickly,” Gabay says. “But production must move intelligently. Our role is to connect creativity with execution — globally.”

The Bottom Line

Laurent Gabay has built more than a sourcing firm — he has built a global infrastructure designed to support the next generation of fashion brands.

With expertise across apparel, accessories, and textiles, and a worldwide manufacturing footprint, Fashion Sourcing continues to lead the fashion world through structure, strategy, and scale.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com