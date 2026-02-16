White Label Fox Rolls Out Advanced UberEats Clone App to Power Multi-Vendor Delivery Platforms

Gujarat, India, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox has officially rolled out its Advanced UberEats Clone App, a scalable multi-vendor food delivery solution designed to help startups and enterprises launch and manage high-performance delivery platforms with complete operational control. The UberEats Clone App is designed to deliver a complete multi-vendor food delivery ecosystem powered by advanced automation, real-time tracking, and centralized management.

The platform includes dedicated panels for users, drivers, store owners, and administrators to ensure smooth coordination and scalable operations.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – User App

Restaurant Discovery & Search – Browse and search restaurants by name, cuisine, location, or specialty dishes.

Advanced Filters & Sorting – Filter restaurants by ratings, price, and delivery time.

Product Customization – Personalize orders with toppings, portion sizes, and special instructions.

Saved Addresses – Store multiple delivery addresses for faster checkout.

Multiple Payment Options – Secure payments via cards, wallets, and local payment gateways.

In-App Wallet – Top up balance and pay directly for faster transactions.

Promo Codes & Offers – Apply discount codes and access exclusive deals.

Referral Program – Invite friends and earn rewards for successful referrals.

Schedule Order – Plan and schedule food deliveries in advance.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Driver App

Driver Registration & KYC – Secure onboarding with document verification.

Order Request Management – Accept or reject delivery requests in real time.

Availability Toggle – Switch online/offline status instantly.

Heatmap View – Identify high-demand zones to maximize earnings.

Order Status Updates – Update pickup and delivery progress live.

Map Navigation – Integrated navigation via Google Maps or Waze.

Document Management – Upload and manage required compliance documents.

Order History – Track completed deliveries, earnings, and feedback.

Vehicle Management – Add and update vehicle details for smooth operations.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Store App

Easy Onboarding Process – Set up store profile quickly and start accepting orders.

Order Acceptance & Rejection – Manage incoming orders based on availability.

Product Availability Toggle – Update stock status in real time.

Pricing & Offer Management – Configure prices, discounts, and promotional deals.

Order Status Updates – Inform customers about preparation and readiness.

Store Timing Management – Define opening and closing hours.

Service Radius Control – Manage delivery coverage areas efficiently.

Promotions & Discounts – Launch campaigns to boost sales and conversions.

Order History – Access detailed records of completed and pending orders.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Web Admin Panel

Dashboard Statistics – Monitor key metrics and business insights.

Customer & Partner Management – Manage customers, drivers, and store partners.

Order & Delivery Management – Track and control all orders in real time.

Promo Code Management – Create and monitor discount campaigns.

Role-Based Access Control – Assign admin roles and permissions securely.

Mass Notifications – Send bulk announcements and alerts instantly.

Product & Category Management – Organize products across all stores.

Geo-Fencing Area Control – Define and manage delivery service zones.

White Label Fox is a global technology solutions provider and trusted clone app development company delivering scalable on-demand platforms for startups and enterprises. The UberEats Clone App solution enables businesses to launch feature-rich, multi-vendor food delivery platforms with integrated user, driver, store, and admin panels. By combining real-time tracking, secure payment systems, and centralized operational control, the company helps organizations enter competitive food delivery markets with a reliable and growth-ready infrastructure.