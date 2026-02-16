GoTo Telemed Launches “Acute Issues Handled Fast”: Nationwide 24/7 Telehealth Service for Immediate Medical Attention

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem, today announced the launch of “Acute Issues Handled Fast,” a dedicated 24/7 telehealth service designed to provide patients with immediate medical attention for urgent but non-emergency health concerns. The program guarantees rapid access to licensed clinicians for same-day evaluation and treatment of common acute conditions, diverting patients from overcrowded emergency rooms and urgent care centers while delivering faster, more convenient care.

Millions of Americans face the dilemma of acute health issues—sudden illness, minor injuries, or worsening symptoms—that require prompt attention but do not warrant a 911 call. Traditional options often involve hours-long waits in emergency departments, days-long delays for primary care appointments, or expensive urgent care visits with unpredictable wait times. GoTo Telemed’s “Acute Issues Handled Fast” service eliminates these barriers, connecting patients with experienced clinicians within minutes from the comfort of home.

“When an acute health issue strikes, waiting is not an option—and it shouldn’t be,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our ‘Acute Issues Handled Fast’ service is built on a simple promise: patients deserve immediate access to medical expertise when they need it most. Whether it’s a feverish child at 2 a.m., a painful urinary tract infection on a Sunday afternoon, or a concerning rash that appears after hours, our clinicians are standing by 24/7 to provide fast, accurate assessment and treatment—no appointments, no waiting rooms, no hours lost to urgent care lobbies.”

Comprehensive Coverage for Common Acute Conditions

The “Acute Issues Handled Fast” service addresses the full spectrum of urgent but non-emergency health concerns encountered in daily life:

Condition Category Common Presenting Issues

Respiratory Infections Sore throat, cough, sinus congestion, bronchitis, cold and flu symptoms, COVID-19 evaluation

Urinary Issues Urinary tract infections (UTIs), burning with urination, frequent urination, kidney stone pain assessment

Skin Conditions Rashes, poison ivy, insect bites, minor burns, allergic reactions, cellulitis evaluation

Ear, Nose & Throat Ear infections, swimmer’s ear, strep throat screening, sinusitis, seasonal allergies

Gastrointestinal Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, food poisoning assessment, dehydration concerns

Minor Injuries Sprains, strains, minor cuts (evaluation for sutures), bruising, sports injuries

Eye Issues Pink eye (conjunctivitis), styes, eye irritation, foreign body sensation

Women’s Health Vaginal infections, yeast infections, birth control concerns, emergency contraception consultation

Pediatric Acute Care Fever, ear pulling, vomiting, rash, croup assessment, school note requests

Medication Issues Prescription refills for acute conditions, medication reactions, dosage questions

Rapid Access, Expert Care, Immediate Resolution

The service is engineered for speed and clinical excellence at every step of the patient journey:

Sub-Two-Minute Connection: Patients access care through the GoTo Telemed app or website, complete a brief intake, and are connected to an available clinician—typically within two minutes or less, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Board-Certified Clinicians: The service is staffed by a nationwide network of licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants with emergency medicine, urgent care, and family practice backgrounds—clinicians experienced in rapid assessment and treatment of acute presentations.

Video Assessment Optimized for Acute Care: GoTo Telemed’s high-definition video platform is specifically optimized for acute evaluation, enabling clinicians to visualize rashes, examine throats, assess injuries, and observe respiratory effort with sufficient detail for accurate clinical decision-making.

On-the-Spot Diagnosis and Treatment: Following assessment, clinicians provide immediate diagnosis, treatment recommendations, and—when clinically appropriate—electronic prescriptions transmitted directly to the patient’s choice of pharmacy.

Clear Follow-Up Guidance: Every consultation concludes with specific instructions for home care, warning signs requiring in-person evaluation, and scheduled follow-up when indicated, ensuring patients understand exactly what to expect and when to seek additional care.

When to Call 911: Integrated Safety Protocols

GoTo Telemed’s “Acute Issues Handled Fast” service includes rigorous safety protocols to identify symptoms requiring emergency intervention. During intake and assessment, clinicians screen for “red flag” symptoms—chest pain, severe shortness of breath, stroke symptoms, severe bleeding, head trauma—and immediately direct patients to call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department when indicated, providing guidance on what to tell emergency dispatchers.

Seamless Integration with GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The acute care service is fully integrated within GoTo Telemed’s unified multi-specialty platform, ensuring continuity beyond the urgent episode:

One-Click Follow-Up Scheduling: Patients requiring ongoing care can immediately schedule follow-up with primary care providers, specialists, or behavioral health clinicians within the GoTo Telemed network—ensuring a warm handoff rather than a discharge to nowhere.

Unified Health Record: All acute visit documentation is automatically incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, visible to all authorized providers across medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health specialties. A primary care physician reviewing a patient’s record days later sees the complete acute encounter, including assessment, treatment, and follow-up recommendations.

Integration with Chronic Care Management: For patients with underlying chronic conditions, acute visit data enriches the longitudinal care picture. A diabetic patient presenting with a foot infection triggers automatic notification to their chronic care management team for enhanced monitoring.

Telemed One Plan: Zero Cost for Acute Care

The “Acute Issues Handled Fast” service is included as a core benefit of GoTo Telemed’s revolutionary Telemed One Plan, which offers members Zero Cost at Point of Care, Unlimited Visits, and Complete Coverage across all medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health services for a simple monthly fee. Members pay no copays, consultation fees, or per-visit charges for acute care—eliminating financial barriers to seeking timely treatment.

For non-members, acute consultations are available at transparent, affordable rates significantly lower than typical urgent care or emergency department charges, with most visits completed for a fraction of traditional care costs.

Addressing the National Acute Care Crisis

The launch of “Acute Issues Handled Fast” directly confronts systemic failures in America’s acute care delivery system:

Emergency Department Overcrowding: Approximately 130 million emergency department visits occur annually in the United States, with studies suggesting that 13% to 27% of these visits could be managed in retail clinics or telehealth settings—representing millions of unnecessary ED visits that drive up healthcare costs and prolong wait times for truly emergent patients.

Primary Care Access Gaps: Over 100 million Americans face barriers to accessing primary care due to provider shortages, with average wait times for new patient appointments exceeding three weeks in many markets—forcing patients to seek acute care in more expensive, less convenient settings.

After-Hours Care Deserts: The majority of acute symptoms do not respect business hours. Fevers spike at midnight; urinary infections become unbearable on Sundays; rashes appear after clinics close. GoTo Telemed’s 24/7 availability ensures patients never face the impossible choice between suffering through the night or visiting an overcrowded emergency room.

Geographic Disparities: Rural Americans travel an average of 30 to 40 minutes to reach the nearest hospital, with many lacking any after-hours care options. Virtual acute care eliminates geography as a barrier to timely treatment.

Proven Clinical Outcomes

GoTo Telemed’s acute care model is supported by extensive evidence demonstrating the safety, efficacy, and patient satisfaction of telehealth for urgent conditions:

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that 88% of urgent care telehealth encounters resulted in resolution without need for in-person follow-up, with high patient satisfaction and appropriate antibiotic stewardship

Research in Telemedicine and e-Health demonstrated that telehealth management of acute respiratory infections achieved equivalent clinical outcomes to in-person care while reducing unnecessary antibiotic prescribing

Analysis of over 500,000 acute telehealth visits showed that fewer than 5% required subsequent in-person care within seven days, confirming appropriate triage and treatment

A Transformative Opportunity for Clinicians

For physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, GoTo Telemed’s acute care service offers a flexible, rewarding practice opportunity:

Flexible Scheduling: Clinicians choose their own hours, working as little or as much as desired—ideal for supplementing income, transitioning to retirement, or balancing clinical work with family obligations.

Focused Clinical Practice: Acute care telehealth allows clinicians to practice at the top of their license, focusing on rapid assessment and treatment without the administrative burden of chronic disease management, prior authorizations, or insurance battles.

No Overhead, No Malpractice Costs: GoTo Telemed provides complete practice infrastructure including HIPAA-compliant technology, billing and coding support, and professional liability coverage—eliminating the financial barriers to independent practice.

Immediate Patient Access: Newly credentialed clinicians gain immediate access to GoTo Telemed’s nationwide patient base of over 10 million individuals seeking care, eliminating the months or years required to build a practice independently.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s “Acute Issues Handled Fast” service is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed website and mobile application. Licensed clinicians interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s acute care provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

