NEW YORK, USA, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — SolanaHolderBot, the leading provider of Telegram-based marketing tools for Solana memecoins, today announced a complete website rebranding alongside significant upgrades to its flagship Solana Holder Bot and Solana Volume Bot. The refreshed platform at solanaholderbot.com delivers a cleaner, faster, and more intuitive user experience while reinforcing the company’s position as the cheapest, safest, and most reliable solution for launching and scaling Solana tokens in 2026.

The rebranded website features a modern design optimized for mobile use, streamlined navigation, and an expanded blog section packed with in-depth guides on trending strategies, launch optimization, and platform-specific tactics. Visitors can now access detailed tutorials, real-world case studies, and the latest insights on dominating DexScreener, Birdeye, Pump.fun, and Raydium directly from the homepage.

At the heart of the announcement are major enhancements to SolanaHolderBot’s core tools:

The Solana Holder Bot continues to lead the industry by creating genuine, permanent rent-exempt holders with authentic, randomized distribution patterns. Starting at just 0.1 SOL, it delivers real on-chain wallets that never expire, helping projects break through trader filters on GMGN.AI, BullX, and Dextools while building lasting credibility. The Solana Volume Bot remains unmatched in efficiency and cost, generating buy-heavy, natural-looking volume via a proprietary multi-aggregator system that scans Jupiter, DFLOW, OKX, and other top routes in real-time to secure the absolute lowest fees available.

Advanced MEV protection, gasless Token2022 support, and seamless migration continuity ensure maximum volume per SOL spent and zero risk of detection. When used together, the two bots form the most complete launch suite on Solana: permanent holders unlock visibility and trust, while genuine volume drives momentum across Pump.fun bonding curves, Raydium liquidity, and major trending charts.“2026 is shaping up to be the most competitive year yet for Solana memecoins,” said a SolanaHolderBot spokesperson. “With thousands of daily launches and smarter algorithms on DexScreener, Birdeye, and analytics platforms, projects need authentic, high-impact tools to stand out. Our rebranded platform and upgraded bots give founders exactly that – at the lowest prices and with the highest safety standards in the industry.”

Key advantages of the enhanced SolanaHolderBot suite include:

Lowest entry point: Both bots start at just 0.1 SOL with zero hidden fees.

Superior safety: No private key access, natural patterns, and full MEV protection.

Instant Telegram control: Live stats, pause/resume, and speed adjustments from any device.

Proven results: Trusted by over 2,100 projects for faster trending, stronger charts, and sustained organic growth.

The company has also expanded its blog with new expert guides, including “Best Solana Trending Bot 2026,” “Best DexScreener Trending Bot 2026,” and “Best Permanent Solana Holders Bot 2026,” offering actionable strategies for memecoin marketers. Founders and developers are invited to explore the rebranded platform and experience the upgraded bots today at https://solanaholderbot.com or via direct Telegram access. For more insights: