Times of Games Collaborates with Global Games Show Riyadh on Gaming Innovation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — Times of Games, a global publication covering gaming, esports, and interactive entertainment, has announced a strategic media collaboration with Global Games Show Riyadh, a flagship event focused on the future of the gaming industry in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the fastest-growing gaming markets globally, supported by strong government backing, investment in game development, and a thriving esports ecosystem. This collaboration aims to spotlight the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global hub for gaming and esports, in line with Vision 2030.

Through this partnership, Times of Games will deliver in-depth coverage of Global Games Show Riyadh, featuring insights from game developers, publishers, esports organizations, investors, and technology innovators. The collaboration will explore key themes such as game development, immersive technologies, Web3 gaming, esports infrastructure, and the evolving creator economy.

Global Games Show Riyadh serves as a meeting point for global gaming leaders and regional talent, fostering collaboration across console, PC, mobile, and cloud gaming ecosystems. The event also highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing role in shaping the future of interactive entertainment, from large-scale esports tournaments to next-generation gaming experiences.

Times of Games’ editorial involvement will amplify industry conversations, highlight emerging trends, and showcase stories that reflect the rapid evolution of gaming in the Middle East. By combining global media reach with a high-impact industry event, the partnership aims to connect international audiences with the innovation and creativity emerging from Riyadh.

Together, Times of Games and Global Games Show Riyadh seek to elevate the region’s gaming narrative, support industry growth, and position Saudi Arabia as a key player in the global gaming and esports ecosystem.

About Times of Games

Times of Games is a leading global media platform covering the business and future of gaming. From game development and publishing to esports, platforms, and emerging technologies, we deliver sharp analysis and industry-driven perspectives for developers, publishers, investors, and gaming executives worldwide.

Marketing Team

Times of Games

https://www.timesofgames.com/