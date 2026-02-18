GoTo Telemed Launches Nationwide Specialist Access, Connecting Patients to Expert Care Across All 50 States Through Integrated Telehealth Platform

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide , today announced the full activation of its Nationwide Specialist Access Network, a comprehensive program providing patients and primary care providers with immediate, coordinated access to board-certified specialists across every medical, dental, and behavioral health discipline. This initiative eliminates geographic barriers that have long forced patients to travel hours—or wait months—for expert consultations .

The specialist access network represents the culmination of GoTo Telemed’s vision to create a truly integrated, multi-specialty healthcare ecosystem. By consolidating a nationwide network of specialists into a single platform, GoTo Telemed enables primary care providers to obtain instant specialist input, facilitates direct-to-patient specialist consultations, and ensures seamless care coordination across the entire continuum of health needs .

“Specialist care should not be a luxury determined by zip code,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “For too long, patients in rural communities, underserved urban areas, and regions with provider shortages have faced impossible choices: travel hundreds of miles, wait months for appointments, or forgo specialist care entirely. Our Nationwide Specialist Access Network solves this problem permanently. A primary care physician in rural Montana can now consult instantly with a cardiologist in real time. A patient in need of a dermatology evaluation can upload photos and receive expert diagnosis within days. This is how we democratize access to specialty care—by making expertise available everywhere, instantly, through a single integrated platform .”

Comprehensive Specialist Coverage Across All Disciplines

GoTo Telemed’s specialist network encompasses the full spectrum of medical and surgical specialties, ensuring patients receive expert input for any health concern:

Specialist Category Clinical Services and Access

Cardiology Virtual consultations for chest pain evaluation, hypertension management, heart failure monitoring, arrhythmia assessment, and post-cardiac procedure follow-up. Cardiologists have access to patient data including home blood pressure readings, ECG results, and remote monitoring device data .

Dermatology Teledermatology services including store-and-forward image review for skin lesions, rashes, and suspicious moles, as well as live consultations for acne, psoriasis, eczema, and acute skin conditions. Dermatologists provide rapid diagnosis and treatment recommendations within days versus months-long wait times .

Endocrinology Remote management of diabetes, thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalances, and metabolic conditions. Endocrinologists review glucose logs, continuous glucose monitor data, and laboratory results to optimize treatment regimens .

Gastroenterology Virtual consultations for digestive health concerns including reflux, IBS, inflammatory bowel disease, and liver conditions, with appropriate triage for endoscopic procedures when indicated .

Neurology Remote neurological consultations for headache disorders, seizure management, movement disorders, and multiple sclerosis care, including medication management and treatment optimization .

Psychiatry Access to board-certified psychiatrists for medication management of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other psychiatric conditions, fully integrated with GoTo Telemed’s behavioral health therapy services .

Pulmonology Virtual management of asthma, COPD, sleep apnea, and other respiratory conditions, with integration of remote patient monitoring data including spirometry and oxygen saturation .

Rheumatology Remote consultations for autoimmune conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and vasculitis, enabling ongoing disease management without burdensome travel .

Nephrology Virtual care for chronic kidney disease, hypertension management, and post-transplant follow-up, with seamless coordination with dialysis centers and transplant teams .

Oncology Access to medical oncologists for second opinions, treatment planning, and ongoing surveillance, with secure sharing of pathology reports, imaging, and treatment records .

Women’s Health Specialty gynecology consultations for complex contraceptive management, menopause care, pelvic pain evaluation, and preconception counseling .

Pediatric Specialists Access to pediatric cardiologists, endocrinologists, gastroenterologists, and other pediatric subspecialists for children with complex conditions, eliminating travel burdens for families .

How Nationwide Specialist Access Works

GoTo Telemed’s specialist access model is designed for simplicity, speed, and seamless care coordination:

For Primary Care Providers: A primary care physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant managing a complex patient can initiate an instant electronic consultation through the GoTo Telemed platform. Using the integrated EHR, the provider “tags” the appropriate specialist within the patient’s chart, shares relevant clinical information, and receives expert guidance within hours—often during the same patient visit . This collaborative model reduces unnecessary referrals, ensures appropriate testing, and accelerates treatment decisions .

For Direct Patient Access: Patients requiring specialist care can self-schedule virtual consultations with board-certified specialists through the GoTo Telemed patient portal. Following the consultation, the specialist’s findings and recommendations are automatically integrated into the patient’s unified health record, visible to all authorized providers . When in-person intervention is required—such as for surgery or procedures—specialists provide warm handoffs to local providers or GoTo Telemed’s affiliated in-person networks .

For Coordinated Multi-Specialty Care: Patients with complex conditions requiring input from multiple specialists can participate in coordinated virtual visits where their primary care provider and multiple specialists consult simultaneously. A diabetic patient with cardiovascular and renal complications, for example, can meet with their primary care physician, endocrinologist, cardiologist, and nephrologist in a single virtual encounter—eliminating the burden of multiple separate appointments .

Integrated Platform Advantages

GoTo Telemed’s specialist access network operates within the company’s fully integrated telehealth ecosystem, delivering capabilities no fragmented platform can match:

Unified Health Record: Every specialist consultation builds upon the patient’s complete medical history—diagnoses, medications, laboratory results, imaging reports, and previous consultations—all accessible within the integrated EHR. Specialists never work in information silos; they have the full clinical picture before the consultation begins .

Seamless Referral Management: When a specialist recommends follow-up care, testing, or procedures, the platform automatically generates referral orders, schedules necessary appointments, and notifies the primary care provider—ensuring no step falls through cracks .

E-Prescribing Across Specialties: Specialists can electronically transmit prescriptions to any pharmacy nationwide, with complete medication reconciliation ensuring new prescriptions do not conflict with existing regimens .

Diagnostic Image and Report Sharing: The platform supports secure upload and viewing of diagnostic images (X-rays, MRIs, CT scans), pathology slides, and laboratory reports, enabling specialists to make fully informed recommendations without requiring patients to transport records .

Billing and Coverage Integration: All specialist consultations are billed through GoTo Telemed’s integrated revenue cycle management system, with eligibility verification, coding optimization, and claims submission handled seamlessly. Patients receive clear, transparent information about coverage and any out-of-pocket costs before their consultation .

Addressing Critical Gaps in Specialist Access

The Nationwide Specialist Access Network directly confronts persistent challenges in the American healthcare system:

Rural Provider Shortages: Over 80% of U.S. counties are designated as primary care health professional shortage areas, with specialist shortages even more severe. A patient in rural Kansas may travel 100+ miles for a cardiology consultation—if they can get an appointment at all. GoTo Telemed eliminates geography as a barrier to specialist care .

Pandemic-Driven Backlogs: The COVID-19 pandemic created massive backlogs for specialty care, with wait times for dermatology exceeding 88 days in many markets, gastroenterology appointments stretching 60+ days, and psychiatry wait times often surpassing three months. Virtual specialist access bypasses these queues entirely .

Care Fragmentation: Patients with complex conditions typically manage relationships with multiple specialists across different health systems, each with separate medical records, different portals, and no communication between providers. GoTo Telemed’s unified platform ensures all specialists work from the same information and coordinate seamlessly .

Medicare and Medicaid Access: Medicare beneficiaries and Medicaid recipients in underserved areas face particular challenges accessing specialty care due to provider participation limitations. GoTo Telemed’s nationwide network ensures covered populations receive timely specialist input regardless of geographic or insurance barriers .

Clinical Impact and Patient Outcomes

The clinical benefits of timely specialist access are well-documented and profound:

Reduced Hospitalizations: Early specialist input for complex conditions prevents disease progression and avoidable hospital admissions. Heart failure patients with access to cardiology consultation experience significantly lower readmission rates .

Improved Diagnostic Accuracy: Specialist review of ambiguous presentations reduces diagnostic errors and ensures appropriate treatment initiation .

Faster Time to Treatment: Immediate specialist access accelerates diagnosis and treatment initiation for time-sensitive conditions, improving outcomes for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological conditions .

Reduced Emergency Department Utilization: Primary care providers with specialist consultation access can manage complex patients in the outpatient setting, diverting unnecessary ED visits .

Enhanced Patient Satisfaction: Patients report significantly higher satisfaction when they receive timely specialist input without travel burdens and long wait times .

A Transformative Opportunity for Specialist Physicians

For board-certified specialists, GoTo Telemed’s Nationwide Specialist Access Network offers a flexible, impactful practice opportunity:

Expand Reach Without Geographic Limits: Specialists can serve patients across multiple states, building a nationwide practice without relocating or establishing physical offices in dozens of locations .

Flexible Scheduling: Providers maintain complete autonomy over their hours, practicing as little or as much as desired—ideal for supplementing income, transitioning to semi-retirement, or balancing clinical work with research or teaching .

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for specialty-specific telehealth services, and immediate access to a nationwide patient base of over 10 million individuals seeking specialist care .

Collaborative Environment: Specialists work within an integrated ecosystem alongside primary care providers and other specialists, enabling true interdisciplinary collaboration rather than isolated consultations .

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing specialists to focus entirely on clinical decision-making and patient care .

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

GoTo Telemed’s specialist network operates within a rigorous compliance framework exceeding industry standards:

State-Specific Licensure Management: The platform verifies active, unrestricted licenses in all states where specialists provide care, with support for Interstate Medical Licensure Compact participation

Telehealth-Specific Practice Guidelines: All specialist consultations adhere to specialty-specific telehealth guidelines developed by leading medical societies

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and quality audits ensure maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensure complete protection of patient Protected Health Information

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Nationwide Specialist Access Network is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Primary care providers seeking specialist consultation support can enroll in the platform’s collaborative provider program. Board-certified specialists interested in joining the network are invited to apply through the company’s provider credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Community health centers and rural health clinics

Hospital systems seeking to expand specialty offerings

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

Employer wellness programs and occupational health services

Academic medical centers and teaching hospitals

