Sacred Voyages Announces Transformational Shamanic Retreats in Hawaii and Mount Shasta for 2026

Immersive Healing Experiences Now Available in Two of North America’s Most Sacred Locations

Maui, Hawaii & Mount Shasta, California, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — Sacred Voyages, a leading provider of transformational healing experiences, is proud to announce its 2026 calendar of hawaii shamanic retreat and mount shasta spiritual retreat offerings. Designed for individuals seeking deep personal transformation, emotional healing, and spiritual awakening, these multi-day immersive retreats combine ancient shamanic practices with the powerful energetic landscapes of Hawaii and Mount Shasta — two of the most revered sacred sites in North America.

Hawaii Shamanic Retreat: Healing in Paradise

The hawaii shamanic retreat takes place on the island of Maui, a location long considered sacred by indigenous Hawaiian culture. Participants will experience a carefully curated program that includes shamanic journeying, breathwork, energy clearing, ceremonial rituals, and guided meditation — all conducted in some of Hawaii’s most spiritually potent natural settings. From volcanic landscapes to ocean-side ceremonies under the stars, each element of the experience is designed to support profound inner transformation. Participants will work directly with experienced facilitators trained in both traditional shamanic practices and modern integrative healing modalities.

“Hawaii holds a unique vibrational frequency that naturally supports deep healing,” says the founder of Sacred Voyages. “When we combine that with the power of shamanic ceremony, the results are truly life-changing. People leave these experiences feeling reconnected — to themselves, to nature, and to their deepest sense of purpose.”

Mount Shasta Spiritual Retreat: A Sacred Mountain Experience

Mount Shasta, located in Northern California, is widely regarded as one of the most spiritually significant mountains in the world. The mount shasta spiritual retreat offers participants an opportunity to engage in transformative practices within the energetic field of this legendary peak. The experience includes shamanic healing ceremonies, vision quests, sacred fire rituals, sound healing, and guided hikes to powerful vortex sites on the mountain. Known for its pristine wilderness, crystalline energy, and deep spiritual history, Mount Shasta provides an unparalleled container for those seeking clarity, healing, and spiritual awakening.

Both programs are open to individuals of all experience levels — from those new to shamanic work to seasoned spiritual seekers. Each experience is limited to small groups to ensure personalized attention, safety, and a deeply supportive environment.

About Sacred Voyages

Sacred Voyages is dedicated to offering authentic, transformational healing experiences rooted in indigenous wisdom traditions and shamanic practices. With locations in Maui, Hawaii, and Mount Shasta, California, Sacred Voyages provides a safe, sacred, and professionally guided space for individuals seeking emotional healing, spiritual growth, and personal transformation.

Booking Information

Limited spaces are available for upcoming dates in both Hawaii and Mount Shasta. Early registration is encouraged. For more information, detailed schedules, and booking inquiries, visit the Sacred Voyages website or connect via social media.

Contact Information:

Website: https://sacredvoyages.com/

Locations: Maui, Hawaii & Mount Shasta, California