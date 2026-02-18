Specialised Commercial Painting for Large-Scale Melbourne Facilities

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — CITY HOME PAINTING is proud to announce the expansion of its specialised services for large-scale facilities across Greater Melbourne. With rising demand for durable and professional finishes, the company now offers advanced solutions tailored for industrial buildings, corporate offices, retail centres, and institutional properties. This expansion strengthens its position as a trusted provider of commercial painting in Melbourne.

Melbourne’s commercial sector continues to grow. New developments, ageing buildings, and stricter safety standards are driving the need for experienced contractors. Large facilities require more than basic painting. They need structured planning, safety compliance, and minimal disruption to daily operations. CITY HOME PAINTING understands these demands and delivers reliable commercial painting in Melbourne for projects of all sizes.

The company specialises in office painting, warehouse painting, school painting, shopping centre repainting, and large exterior projects. Each project begins with detailed surface preparation. This includes pressure washing, crack repairs, sanding, and priming. Proper preparation ensures long-lasting adhesion and a professional finish.

For industrial and warehouse environments, the team uses high-performance coatings. These coatings resist wear, moisture, and chemical exposure. Epoxy floor systems and safety line marking services are also available. These solutions improve durability and workplace safety. Businesses seeking dependable commercial painting in Melbourne can rely on a structured and efficient process.

Corporate offices and retail stores require precision and attention to detail. Colour consistency, brand alignment, and clean finishes are critical. CITY HOME PAINTING schedules work after hours or on weekends to reduce downtime. This approach allows businesses to continue operating without interruption. The goal is always to deliver smooth and stress-free commercial painting in Melbourne.

Safety remains a top priority. The company follows Australian safety standards and WorkSafe Victoria guidelines. Elevated work platforms, scaffolding systems, and modern spray equipment are used for high-rise and large-scale projects. All painters are trained, insured, and experienced in managing complex sites across Melbourne CBD and surrounding suburbs.

Sustainability is also part of the company’s commitment. Low-VOC and environmentally responsible coatings are available for clients who prioritise eco-friendly practices. Proper waste management and responsible material handling are integrated into every project plan. For more information, visit our website at https://www.cityhomepainting.com.au/commercial-painting/fence-painting/

