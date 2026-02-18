Hashcodex Releases Advanced Prop Firm Software to Optimize Evaluation and Payout Systems

Madurai, India, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ —Hashcodex has officially launched its new Advanced Prop Firm Software, built to make trader evaluations and payouts faster, easier, and more accurate for proprietary trading firms.

Prop firm operations can be quite complex. Monitoring trader performance, following evaluation criteria, managing risk, and processing payouts can be a task that involves several systems and manual processing. The new software developed by Hashcodex combines all these aspects in one easy and automated system.

The software will automatically monitor trader performance according to the rules of the firm, provide real-time results, and process payouts without any glitches. This will enable firms to save time, minimize errors, and concentrate on developing their business.

“We aim to make the operation of prop firms easy and error-free,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO of Hashcodex. “With this new software, firms can assess traders equitably, handle risk with confidence, and process payouts quickly, all from one interface.”

What the Software Provides:

Automatic Trader Evaluations – Instant performance tracking based on your company’s own set of rules.

Payout Management – Easy and accurate profit split calculations and processing.

Integrated Risk Management – Assists in safeguarding the company’s money with easy-to-understand rules and tracking.

Simple Dashboard – Traders’ progress, performance, and payouts are all in one convenient place.

Scalable System – Suitable for prop trading companies of all sizes, from new to large prop trading firms.

The software is flexible, enabling companies to define their own set of evaluation rules, drawdown amounts, profit split arrangements, and funding levels. It is also secure, protecting both the company and trader information.

The prop trading industry is expanding, and companies must have the right software to remain competitive. With this new software release, Hashcodex hopes to offer a straightforward and effective solution for transparency, speed, and success.

The software is currently available.

For more information, visit https://www.hashcodex.com/prop-firm-solutions or schedule a consultation at sales@hashcodex.com / 8610977481

Media Contact:

Augustin Z

augustin.z18923@gmail.com

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex is a Global Fintech Software development company that offers Advanced software solutions to prop trading firms. Its platform helps firms manage trader evaluations, risk controls, and payouts through one secure and easy-to-use system. The company is focused on simplifying prop firm operations and supporting long-term growth through smart automation and reliable technology.