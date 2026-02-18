What is Wi-Fi 6?

Shenzhen, China, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax, is the most recent Wi-Fi network protocol. Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster speeds and bigger data transfers, allowing more devices to connect to the same network without service interruptions. Wi-Fi 6 also provides WPA3 encryption, making it a more secure protocol than its successor, Wi-Fi 5.

What are the benefits of Wi-Fi 6?

Wi-Fi 6 resolves many of the issues that have plagued earlier Wi-Fi standards.

The main benefits of Wi-Fi 6 include:

Increased capacity on a single router

Improved performance in crowded areas and buildings

Faster connection and data transfer speeds

Better battery life on your devices

We’ve all been in a situation where the Wi-Fi network we’re connected to just isn’t cutting it. A large part of the problem of a spotty connection is an overload of activity. That isn’t a problem on Wi-Fi 6, because data transmission happens much more efficiently. Before, each device had to wait in line for a connection, but now everyone’s connection can work at the same time.

A Wi-Fi 6 router can handle much more traffic, and it even provides a data stream directly to your device, instead of broadcasting to a general area. The increased capacity is one of the biggest benefits and the one that’s arguably most noticeable to most users.

Wi-Fi 6 speeds are faster because more data is sent more times per second. The result is that heavy data streaming is smoother and you can, for example, watch TV online more easily. Wi-Fi 6’s max speed is 9.6 Gbps, while Wi-Fi 5’s is only 3.5 Gbps. While this is a big jump, you probably won’t notice the difference with just one device connected. If you’re on a busy network with lots of other people, you likely will.

Wi-Fi 6 helps more devices connect more smoothly to the same network.

Finally, Wi-Fi 6 can cut off interference from surrounding Wi-Fi networks. Devices can use their local Wi-Fi network with little risk of nearby networks interrupting their connection.

