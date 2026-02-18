Thai Medicure Becomes Official Bangladeshi Referral Partner of Thailand’s Phyathai 1 Hospital

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — Thai Medicure, a top medical tourism company in Bangladesh, has collaborated with Phyathai 1 Hospital as its official medical referral partner. This partnership allows Bangladeshi patients to access world-class medical care with expert guidance at every step. Thai Medicure assists with everything from booking online consultations with specialists, hospital admissions, travel, to hotel accommodation and ensuring follow-up care.

Thailand is globally acknowledged for its modern healthcare facilities, skilled medical professionals, and affordable treatments that meet international standards. With this collaboration, Thai Medicure bridges Thailand’s medical expertise with local assistance, offering Bangladeshi patients extensive support from arranging consultations to travel logistics and post-care follow-ups.

Phyathai 1 Hospital is one of Thailand’s leading private hospitals, renowned for its advanced medical technology, experienced specialists, and patient-focused care. Established in 1976, the hospital offers a wide range of services, including cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, oncology, general surgery, neonatal care, aesthetics, and advanced diagnostic care. With a strong reputation among international patients, Phyathai 1 Hospital delivers high-quality, reliable treatment and comprehensive healthcare solutions to both local and overseas patients.

“As the official Bangladeshi referral partner for Phyathai 1 Hospital, we offer Bangladeshi patients streamlined access to globally renowned doctors and complete medical services. We believe this partnership will give Bangladeshi patients high-quality treatment and a supportive and smooth experience,” said Nazneen Akter Sristy, Senior Executive at Thai Medicure.

This partnership makes sure that Bangladeshi patients access specialised medical care in Thailand efficiently and with confidence. It emphasises Thai Medicure’s commitment to linking patients with internationally respected healthcare providers while offering dedicated local support. Thai Medicure will oversee the entire care journey by working closely with Phyathai 1 Hospital, from initial assessment and appointment booking to treatment and post-care follow-ups.

“Partnering with Phyathai 1 Hospital allows us to offer Bangladeshi patients efficient access to high-quality medical care. We are so proud to facilitate a seamless, hassle-free healthcare experience abroad, and remain committed to providing this level of support at every step of the patient journey,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Thai Medicure.

As the authorised Phyathai 1 Hospital Bangladeshi Office, Thai Medicure assists Bangladeshi patients with visa guidance, doctor appointments, hospital admission, emergency air ambulance, online consultations, and end-to-end travel assistance between the airport and medical facilities.

