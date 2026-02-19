White Label Fox Introduces Robust Online Food Ordering Platform Designed for Operational Efficiency

Gujarat, India, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading on-demand app development company, today announced the launch of its robust Online Food Ordering Platform, engineered to streamline restaurant operations, enhance delivery efficiency, and improve customer ordering experiences across digital channels. The Food Ordering App Development process addresses these needs by delivering a fully integrated online food ordering platform ecosystem that connects restaurants, customers, and delivery partners through seamless automation, real-time tracking, secure payments, and centralized management tools.

Food Ordering App Development Features – Customer App

Browse Restaurants & Dishes – Explore nearby restaurants and access complete menus within a unified interface



Real-Time Search & Filters – Search by cuisine, price, rating, or preferences for faster decision-making



Multiple Payment Methods – Support for cards, digital wallets, and online payment gateways



Menu Customization & Add-Ons – Personalize dishes with add-ons and special instructions to reduce order errors



In-App Wallet & Top-Up – Enable quick repeat orders through stored wallet balance



Promo Codes & Coupons – Run discount campaigns to increase user acquisition and retention



Order Scheduling / Pre-Booking – Allow customers to plan meals in advance



Real-Time Order Tracking – Live tracking reduces customer uncertainty and support requests



Food Ordering App Development Features – Driver App

Driver Registration & Verification – Secure onboarding with proper document validation



Vehicle Management – Register and manage different delivery vehicles



Online / Offline Availability Toggle – Control delivery capacity in real time



Order Request Management – Accept or reject requests to reduce dispatch delays



In-App Chat & Call – Facilitate communication between drivers, restaurants, and customers



Map Navigation – Built-in routing for faster pickup and drop-off



Trip Start & End Controls – Accurate delivery progress tracking



Real-Time Order Status Updates – Live updates for complete transparency

Food Ordering App Development Features – Restaurant App

Store Registration & Verification – Secure onboarding process



Manage Products & Menus – Add, edit, and update menu items and pricing



Order Management & Status Updates – Accept, prepare, and update orders instantly



Promotions & Discount Setup – Create targeted offers to increase order volume



Order History – Access previous transactions for tracking and analysis



Store Timings Management – Configure operating hours to manage availability



Service Radius Management – Define delivery zones to avoid operational issues



Scheduled Order Reminders – Receive alerts for upcoming pre-booked orders



Food Ordering App Development Features – Super Admin Panel

Role-Based Access Control – Assign access levels to maintain structured operations

User Management – Oversee customers, drivers, and restaurant partners



Menu & Category Management – Maintain content consistency across the platform



Order Monitoring – Track all orders in real time



Revenue & Commission Tracking – Monitor financial performance and settlements



Promo Code Management – Launch and manage discount campaigns



Notifications & Push Alerts – Send system-wide updates and announcements



Reporting & Export Tools – Generate business insights and export data for analysis

Food Ordering App Development Features – Partner Admin Panel

Today’s Summary Statistics – View daily orders and revenue at a glance



Manage Orders – Accept, prepare, and update order statuses



Manage Store Details – Update contact information and operational settings



Manage Store Timings – Configure opening and closing hours



Add and Manage Products – Control menus, pricing, and availability



Manage Documents – Upload and maintain compliance records



Past Order History – Review completed and pending orders



Earning Reports – Monitor payouts and revenue performance



White Label Fox is a globally recognized clone app development company specializing in scalable and customizable digital solutions for startups, cloud kitchens, restaurant chains, and enterprise food brands. Its food ordering applications are engineered with advanced features such as real-time order tracking, secure payment integration, promo code management, revenue and commission tracking, and performance analytics. Designed with scalability in mind, the solutions support single-location restaurants as well as multi-branch chains operating across multiple cities.