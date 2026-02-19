White Label Fox Introduces Robust Online Food Ordering Platform Designed for Operational Efficiency

2026-02-19

Gujarat, India, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading on-demand app development company, today announced the launch of its robust Online Food Ordering Platform, engineered to streamline restaurant operations, enhance delivery efficiency, and improve customer ordering experiences across digital channels. The Food Ordering App Development process addresses these needs by delivering a fully integrated online food ordering platform ecosystem that connects restaurants, customers, and delivery partners through seamless automation, real-time tracking, secure payments, and centralized management tools.

Food Ordering App Development Features – Customer App

  • Browse Restaurants & Dishes – Explore nearby restaurants and access complete menus within a unified interface
  • Real-Time Search & Filters – Search by cuisine, price, rating, or preferences for faster decision-making
  • Multiple Payment Methods – Support for cards, digital wallets, and online payment gateways
  • Menu Customization & Add-Ons – Personalize dishes with add-ons and special instructions to reduce order errors
  • In-App Wallet & Top-Up – Enable quick repeat orders through stored wallet balance
  • Promo Codes & Coupons – Run discount campaigns to increase user acquisition and retention
  • Order Scheduling / Pre-Booking – Allow customers to plan meals in advance
  • Real-Time Order Tracking – Live tracking reduces customer uncertainty and support requests

Food Ordering App Development Features – Driver App

  • Driver Registration & Verification – Secure onboarding with proper document validation
  • Vehicle Management – Register and manage different delivery vehicles
  • Online / Offline Availability Toggle – Control delivery capacity in real time
  • Order Request Management – Accept or reject requests to reduce dispatch delays
  • In-App Chat & Call – Facilitate communication between drivers, restaurants, and customers
  • Map Navigation – Built-in routing for faster pickup and drop-off
  • Trip Start & End Controls – Accurate delivery progress tracking
  • Real-Time Order Status Updates – Live updates for complete transparency

Food Ordering App Development Features – Restaurant App

  • Store Registration & Verification – Secure onboarding process
  • Manage Products & Menus – Add, edit, and update menu items and pricing
  • Order Management & Status Updates – Accept, prepare, and update orders instantly
  • Promotions & Discount Setup – Create targeted offers to increase order volume
  • Order History – Access previous transactions for tracking and analysis
  • Store Timings Management – Configure operating hours to manage availability
  • Service Radius Management – Define delivery zones to avoid operational issues
  • Scheduled Order Reminders – Receive alerts for upcoming pre-booked orders

Food Ordering App Development Features – Super Admin Panel

  • Role-Based Access Control – Assign access levels to maintain structured operations 
  • User Management – Oversee customers, drivers, and restaurant partners
  • Menu & Category Management – Maintain content consistency across the platform
  • Order Monitoring – Track all orders in real time
  • Revenue & Commission Tracking – Monitor financial performance and settlements
  • Promo Code Management – Launch and manage discount campaigns
  • Notifications & Push Alerts – Send system-wide updates and announcements
  • Reporting & Export Tools – Generate business insights and export data for analysis

Food Ordering App Development Features – Partner Admin Panel

  • Today’s Summary Statistics – View daily orders and revenue at a glance
  • Manage Orders – Accept, prepare, and update order statuses
  • Manage Store Details – Update contact information and operational settings
  • Manage Store Timings – Configure opening and closing hours
  • Add and Manage Products – Control menus, pricing, and availability
  • Manage Documents – Upload and maintain compliance records
  • Past Order History – Review completed and pending orders
  • Earning Reports – Monitor payouts and revenue performance

White Label Fox is a globally recognized clone app development company specializing in scalable and customizable digital solutions for startups, cloud kitchens, restaurant chains, and enterprise food brands. Its food ordering applications are engineered with advanced features such as real-time order tracking, secure payment integration, promo code management, revenue and commission tracking, and performance analytics. Designed with scalability in mind, the solutions support single-location restaurants as well as multi-branch chains operating across multiple cities.

