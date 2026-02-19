MTFX expands international money transfer services with competitive FX rates, low fees and secure global reach

Bank-beating FX rates and low fees for substantial savings on your international money transfers

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — MTFX Group, a leading Canadian provider of foreign exchange and international payment solutions, today announced the expansion of its international money transfer services, delivering even more competitive FX rates, lower transfer costs, and enhanced global reach for individuals and businesses sending funds abroad.

With cross-border payments playing an increasingly essential role in today’s connected economy, MTFX is strengthening its platform to help Canadians transfer money internationally with greater speed, transparency, and security. The expanded service offering supports payments to over 190 countries in more than 50 currencies, backed by robust compliance standards and dedicated client support.

As international transactions become more frequent across personal and commercial finance, Canadians are increasingly looking for faster, more cost-effective ways to move money globally. From managing overseas investments to paying international suppliers, the need for reliable cross-border transfer solutions continues to grow. MTFX’s expanded international money transfer services are designed to meet this demand by combining bank-beating FX execution with secure digital payment infrastructure built for modern needs.

“Our goal has always been to make international money transfers simpler, more affordable, and more reliable,” said Ash Abbasi, Director of Sales at MTFX Group. “By expanding our global payment capabilities, we’re giving Canadians access to better exchange rates, lower fees, and a secure way to move money across borders, whether they’re supporting family overseas or managing international business payments.”

A smarter alternative for global transfers

Traditional banks often apply hidden FX markups, processing delays, and higher transaction fees. MTFX continues to offer a streamlined alternative, helping clients reduce unnecessary costs while maintaining confidence in every transaction. Key benefits of MTFX’s expanded international transfer services include:

Competitive foreign exchange rates designed to outperform traditional banking spreads

Low, transparent fees with no surprise markups

Fast transfer timelines, with many payments completed within 1 to 2 business days

Secure global infrastructure supported by advanced encryption and compliance protocols

Dedicated support from experienced account managers for personal and business clients

Supporting both personal and business payment needs

The expanded offering is designed to meet the growing needs of Canadians sending money abroad for a wide range of purposes, including:

Overseas property purchases

Tuition and education payments

Large purchases and foreign investments

International supplier and contractor payments

Cross-border business growth and global payroll

Global collections in multiple currencies

As demand rises for efficient digital payment solutions, MTFX is continuing to invest in tools that provide clients with greater control over their international finances.

Secure, trusted and Canada-based

MTFX operates with a strong focus on security and regulatory compliance, ensuring clients can send money internationally with confidence. As a Canadian provider, the company remains committed to delivering trusted global payment services supported by industry-leading safeguards.

You can find more information about MTFX’s international money transfer services at www.mtfxgroup.com.

About MTFX

MTFX is a Canadian foreign exchange and global payments provider offering international payment solutions to businesses and individuals. The company supports payments in more than 50 currencies and provides tools designed to help clients manage exchange rate exposure, improve payment efficiency, and gain greater visibility into cross-border transactions.

