GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Cancer Survivor Care Program, Delivering Specialized Virtual Support for the Unique and Long-Term Needs of Survivors

Helena, MT, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide , today announced the launch of its dedicated Cancer Survivor Care Program, a comprehensive virtual health service designed to address the complex, lifelong medical and psychosocial needs of individuals living beyond a cancer diagnosis. This innovative program provides survivors with coordinated access to oncology specialists, mental health professionals, nutritionists, and care navigators through a single, unified platform .

The number of cancer survivors in the United States has reached over 18 million and continues to grow due to advances in early detection and treatment. Yet the healthcare system remains poorly equipped to address the unique challenges survivors face: long-term treatment side effects, fear of recurrence, surveillance for secondary cancers, management of comorbid conditions, and the psychological toll of survivorship . GoTo Telemed’s Cancer Survivor Care Program fills this critical gap by providing continuous, coordinated, and compassionate support throughout the survivorship journey .

“Surviving cancer is a profound achievement, but it is not the end of the journey—it is the beginning of a new one filled with unique medical and emotional challenges,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Too often, survivors finish active treatment and find themselves navigating a fragmented system with no clear roadmap. Our Cancer Survivor Care Program changes that. We provide a dedicated care team, a personalized survivorship plan, and ongoing access to specialists who understand the long-term implications of cancer therapy. No survivor should ever feel alone or unsupported after treatment ends.”

Comprehensive Services Designed for the Survivorship Journey

GoTo Telemed’s Cancer Survivor Care Program addresses the full spectrum of survivorship needs through an integrated, multidisciplinary approach:

Service Component Description and Survivor Benefits

Survivorship Care Planning Each survivor receives a personalized, evidence-based survivorship care plan developed in collaboration with their oncology team. The plan includes a comprehensive treatment summary, surveillance recommendations, management strategies for late effects, and clear guidance on healthy lifestyle modifications .

Oncology Specialist Access Ongoing virtual access to medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and surgical oncologists for surveillance visits, management of treatment-related complications, and coordination of recommended screenings and imaging .

Psycho-Oncology Support Dedicated mental health services from therapists and psychiatrists specializing in cancer-related distress, including fear of recurrence, anxiety, depression, body image concerns, and post-traumatic growth .

Nutrition and Wellness Counseling Registered dietitians with oncology expertise provide personalized guidance on nutrition during and after treatment, addressing challenges such as taste changes, weight management, gastrointestinal issues, and bone health .

Cardio-Oncology Monitoring Specialized cardiac monitoring for survivors at risk of treatment-related cardiovascular complications from chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies, with virtual consultations and remote monitoring integration .

Genetic Counseling and Testing Access to genetic counselors for survivors with hereditary cancer syndromes or family history concerns, including coordination of genetic testing and cascade testing for at-risk relatives .

Pain and Symptom Management Virtual consultations with palliative care specialists for ongoing management of cancer-related pain, neuropathy, fatigue, and other persistent symptoms affecting quality of life .

Care Coordination and Navigation Dedicated nurse navigators who coordinate care across all providers, ensure timely follow-up on surveillance tests, and serve as a consistent point of contact for survivors and families .

Peer Support Connection Facilitation of connections to peer support communities, support groups, and survivorship programs tailored to specific cancer types, age groups, and life stages .

Fertility and Family Building Counseling and referrals for survivors facing fertility preservation decisions or seeking options for family building after cancer treatment .

Addressing the Unique Challenges of Cancer Survivorship

The Cancer Survivor Care Program directly confronts the persistent gaps in post-treatment care that leave millions of survivors without adequate support:

Late and Long-Term Treatment Effects: Cancer treatments can cause health problems that emerge months or years after completion, including heart damage, secondary cancers, cognitive impairment (“chemo brain”), endocrine disorders, and chronic pain. GoTo Telemed’s specialists monitor for these complications and intervene early to prevent progression .

Care Fragmentation: Survivors often receive care from multiple specialists across different health systems with limited communication between providers. GoTo Telemed’s unified platform ensures all members of the survivorship team—oncologists, primary care providers, cardiologists, mental health professionals—work from the same information and coordinate seamlessly .

Psychosocial Burden: Fear of recurrence affects an estimated 70% of cancer survivors, with many experiencing clinically significant anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress. Integrated mental health support ensures psychological needs receive the same attention as physical health .

Financial Toxicity: The economic burden of cancer treatment often extends years beyond active therapy. GoTo Telemed’s care navigators assist survivors in identifying financial assistance programs, understanding insurance coverage for surveillance care, and accessing resources for medication and transportation costs .

Health Promotion Gaps: Survivors have critical needs for lifestyle interventions to reduce recurrence risk and manage comorbid conditions, yet rarely receive structured support for nutrition, exercise, and smoking cessation. The program’s wellness coaching fills this gap .

Primary Care Provider Education: Many primary care providers lack confidence in managing cancer survivors due to limited training in late effects and surveillance recommendations. GoTo Telemed’s specialist consultation service provides real-time support to community providers caring for survivors .

Integrated Platform Advantages

The Cancer Survivor Care Program leverages GoTo Telemed’s fully integrated telehealth ecosystem to deliver capabilities no fragmented platform can match:

Unified Lifetime Health Record: Every survivor maintains a single, comprehensive electronic health record accessible to all authorized providers, containing their complete cancer treatment history, surveillance results, and ongoing care plan. A primary care physician can instantly review a survivor’s chemotherapy history before prescribing a new medication; a cardiologist can access radiation fields before initiating cardiac monitoring .

Seamless Specialist Collaboration: The platform enables real-time consultations between survivorship providers. An oncologist concerned about cardiac toxicity can initiate an instant e-consult with a cardio-oncologist; a therapist managing fear of recurrence can securely message the treating oncologist for clarification of recurrence risk .

Remote Patient Monitoring Integration: For survivors requiring ongoing physiologic monitoring—such as those at risk for heart failure after cardiotoxic chemotherapy—the platform integrates data from home blood pressure cuffs, weight scales, and wearable devices, with automated alerts for concerning changes .

Patient Portal and Mobile Access: Survivors access their care plan, communicate with their team, view upcoming surveillance appointments, and complete patient-reported outcome assessments through GoTo Telemed’s secure patient portal and mobile application .

Care Coordination Dashboard: Dedicated nurse navigators use a centralized dashboard to track each survivor’s progress through recommended surveillance, identify gaps in care, and proactively reach out to schedule overdue screenings .

Addressing Disparities in Survivorship Care

The program is specifically designed to reach underserved populations who face disproportionate barriers to quality survivorship care:

Rural Survivors: Patients in rural communities often travel hours for oncology follow-up and lack access to specialized survivorship services. Virtual care eliminates geographic barriers, bringing comprehensive survivorship support directly to survivors’ homes .

Medicare and Medicaid Beneficiaries: Older adults and low-income individuals covered by public insurance face particular challenges accessing coordinated survivorship care due to provider shortages and coverage limitations. GoTo Telemed’s platform ensures these populations receive guideline-concordant surveillance and support .

Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Survivors: Young survivors face unique challenges including fertility preservation, career disruption, and social isolation. The program offers specialized AYA services addressing these distinct needs .

Underrepresented Minorities: Racial and ethnic minorities experience disparities in cancer outcomes and survivorship care access. GoTo Telemed’s culturally competent provider network and multilingual support ensure equitable access for diverse populations .

Clinical Impact and Evidence Base

The Cancer Survivor Care Program is built upon extensive evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of coordinated, multidisciplinary survivorship care:

Improved Surveillance Adherence: Survivors enrolled in structured survivorship programs demonstrate significantly higher rates of recommended cancer screening and surveillance testing .

Reduced Emergency Department Utilization: Proactive management of treatment-related complications reduces preventable emergency visits and hospitalizations among cancer survivors .

Enhanced Quality of Life: Survivors receiving integrated psychosocial support report improved mental health, reduced fear of recurrence, and higher overall quality of life .

Better Management of Comorbid Conditions: Coordinated care addressing both cancer-related and general health needs improves control of hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease in the survivor population .

Increased Patient Satisfaction: Survivors consistently report higher satisfaction when care is coordinated, accessible, and tailored to their unique needs .

A Transformative Opportunity for Survivorship Providers

For oncology specialists, mental health professionals, and allied health providers, GoTo Telemed’s Cancer Survivor Care Program offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Focus on Meaningful Work: Providers dedicate their practice to a growing population with profound needs for ongoing support, experiencing the deep satisfaction of accompanying survivors through their lifelong journey .

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, practicing as little or as much as desired while serving a nationwide survivor population .

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for survivorship-specific services, and immediate access to a growing population of survivors seeking coordinated care .

Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Providers work within an integrated team alongside oncology specialists, mental health professionals, nutritionists, and navigators, contributing their unique expertise to comprehensive survivorship care .

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on patient care .

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The Cancer Survivor Care Program operates within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework:

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Oncology-Specific Clinical Guidelines: Adherence to NCCN Survivorship Guidelines and American Society of Clinical Oncology survivorship care recommendations

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and quality audits ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient health information

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Cancer Survivor Care Program is available immediately to cancer survivors nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Survivors can enroll directly or be referred by their oncology team, primary care provider, or community organization.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Cancer centers and oncology practices seeking to expand survivorship services

National cancer advocacy and support organizations

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations serving large survivor populations

Employer groups seeking comprehensive cancer support benefits

Academic medical centers conducting survivorship research

