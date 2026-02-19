Kapoor Sales Expands Pan-India Supply of Polycarbonate Milky White Granules Including LEXAN 243R, PC Roma White, Electrical, and Appliance Manufacturing Applications

New Delhi, India, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales has expanded its supply of pc milky white resins to support manufacturers that need consistent colour, steady flow, and predictable results on the molding floor. These materials are commonly used in electrical, lighting, and appliance parts where appearance and durability both matter.

The company now maintains wider availability of pc milky white granules, used across products such as switch plates, LED housings, and small appliance covers. These grades are selected for smooth processing and uniform finish, helping manufacturers avoid shade variation and surface defects during high-volume runs.

Demand for polycarbonate milky white granules continues to rise in lighting and electrical segments. Kapoor Sales supplies grades suited for diffusers and covers that need even light spread without sacrificing strength. This balance is especially important for indoor lighting products that run for long hours.

Manufacturers also rely on polycarbonate milky white material where parts need a clean, soft appearance rather than full transparency. These grades allow for controlled light transmission while keeping parts sturdy enough for daily use in homes and commercial spaces.

As a polycarbonate resins wholesaler, Kapoor Sales focuses on keeping commonly used milky white grades readily available. Customers value the ability to repeat production without changing material behavior from batch to batch. That consistency helps reduce rework and keeps timelines predictable.

Top Grades Offered

LEXAN 243R 805093 / 243R 805093

PC ROMA WHITE / SABIC PC Roma White

MILKY WHITE PC

PC OPAL WHITE

LEXAN PC WHITE

INFINO SA1220 / SA1220M

INFINO SA1100

“Most buyers don’t want surprises once production starts,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Sales. “They want the same colour, the same flow, and the same finish every time. That’s what we focus on when we stock milky white polycarbonate grades.”

The supplied grades are used across lighting fixtures, electrical accessories, and appliance components where long-term stability and clean appearance are non-negotiable.

For more information or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pc-milky-white-granules.php

About Kapoor Sales

Kapoor Sales works with manufacturers who value consistency over claims. Based in New Delhi, the company supplies polycarbonate, PBT, PC blends, and specialty resins across India. Customers rely on Kapoor Sales for steady stock, clear communication, and materials that behave the same way on day one and day one hundred. The goal is simple: fewer interruptions and smoother production.