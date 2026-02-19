Tapistro and Explorium Partner to Build AI-Ready Data Infrastructure for Autonomous GTM Execution

Strategic partnership delivers deeper data coverage and accuracy, enabling Tapistro’s agentic GTM platform to operate with richer context and faster decision-making for modern revenue teams.

San Francisco, CA, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — As revenue teams face mounting pressure to automate GTM execution without sacrificing decision quality, Tapistro, an AI-powered Go-To-Market orchestration platform, has partnered with Explorium, a leading external data platform for AI and analytics, to rebuild its data foundation for autonomous, intelligence-driven operations.

The partnership addresses a structural challenge facing GTM teams in 2026: AI-powered execution is only as effective as the data that informs it. As agentic systems take on more of the prospecting, enrichment, and engagement workload, the accuracy, depth, and freshness of underlying data become the primary constraint on performance. Tapistro’s integration with Explorium is designed to remove that constraint.

What the Partnership Delivers

By integrating Explorium’s data capabilities directly into its orchestration layer, Tapistro’s AI agents now operate with significantly expanded context across firmographic, technographic, and behavioral dimensions. The upgrade translates into three measurable shifts for GTM teams:

Higher-precision account discovery

Expanded data coverage means Tapistro’s agents can identify and validate target accounts across a broader set of signals – including funding activity, hiring patterns, technology adoption, and intent behavior – with greater confidence in data accuracy.

Faster, more reliable prioritization

When enrichment data is consistent and current, scoring models produce sharper outputs. Sales teams spend less time validating leads and more time engaging accounts that are genuinely in-market.

Why This Matters Now

The GTM technology landscape is shifting from tool-level automation toward platform-level orchestration. Revenue teams are consolidating fragmented point solutions in favor of unified systems that can interpret signals, coordinate actions, and execute across channels without manual intervention. Data quality is the foundation that determines whether these systems perform or stall.

This partnership positions Tapistro to support that transition by ensuring its orchestration layer operates on a data foundation built for autonomous decision-making – not retrofitted from legacy enrichment models.

From Tapistro’s Leadership

“Autonomous GTM execution requires a data layer that agents can trust at every decision point. This partnership with Explorium gives our platform the depth and reliability to make that possible. We are not adding another data source-we are upgrading the intelligence foundation that powers every action our system takes.”

Mohit Garg, Co-Founder & CEO, Tapistro

Availability

The enhanced data layer is [live now / available to all Tapistro customers beginning Q1 2026 / rolling out in phases through H1 2026]. Existing customers will see improvements automatically across account discovery, enrichment, and agent-driven execution workflows.

About Tapistro

Tapistro is an AI-powered GTM orchestration and automation platform that unifies prospecting, enrichment, engagement, and analytics into a single autonomous system. Its agentic architecture enables revenue teams to identify high-fit accounts, personalize outreach at scale, and execute multi-channel campaigns without manual coordination. Tapistro serves B2B SaaS companies seeking to replace fragmented tool stacks with intelligent, self-improving GTM infrastructure.

Learn more: https://www.tapistro.com

