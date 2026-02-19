Noah Noor Health Services Launches Professional Companion Care Services in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia – Noah Noor Health Services, a trusted local care provider, is proud to announce the launch of its professional Companion Care Services in Melbourne, supporting seniors, people with disabilities, and NDIS participants to live happier, safer, and more connected lives at home.

Companion care focuses on emotional support, social connection, and daily companionship, helping individuals stay active and independent while reducing loneliness and isolation. This new service responds to the growing need for reliable, person-centred home care across Melbourne and nearby suburbs.

Supporting Daily Life Through Compassionate Companion Care

The Companion Care Services offered by Noah Noor Health Services are designed to support everyday living in a warm and respectful way. Services include friendly conversation, help with daily routines, assistance with outings, community activities, meal support, light household tasks, and companionship during appointments.

These services are ideal for older Australians, people living with disability, NDIS participants, and individuals recovering at home who need social and emotional support rather than medical care.

Helping Seniors and NDIS Participants Stay Independent

Many people want to stay in their own homes for as long as possible. Companion care helps make this possible by offering consistent, caring support that fits each person’s lifestyle, culture, and personal needs.

As a registered NDIS provider, Noah Noor Health Services delivers companion care aligned with NDIS goals, supporting independence, confidence, and community participation.

Local, Trusted Care Across Melbourne

Based in Melbourne, Noah Noor Health Services provides companion care across the city and surrounding areas. All support workers are trained, caring, and carefully selected, ensuring clients receive safe, respectful, and reliable care.

The service is suitable for short-term or ongoing support, with flexible care plans for individuals and families.

Improving Wellbeing Through Human Connection

Social connection plays a key role in mental and emotional wellbeing. Companion care helps reduce feelings of loneliness, supports positive mental health, and encourages meaningful daily engagement.

Families can feel confident knowing their loved ones are supported by professionals who genuinely care.

For more information about Noah Noor Health Services visit https://www.noahnoorhealthservices.com/services/companion-care-services/

About Noah Noor Health Services

Noah Noor Health Services is a Melbourne-based provider offering a wide range of disability support services, NDIS support, aged care, nursing care, personal care, respite care, and in-home assistance. The organisation is committed to delivering high-quality, culturally respectful, and person-centred care.

Contact Information

Email

shemnoor@yahoo.com.au

Call

+61 402 742 264