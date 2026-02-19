Activewear Market Reflects Lifestyle-Driven Consumer Choices

Activewear Market Summary

The global activewear market was valued at USD 406.83 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to climb to USD 677.26 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030. This steady upward trajectory reflects a powerful lifestyle evolution—where fitness-inspired apparel has become an everyday essential rather than a gym-only choice.

Modern consumers are blending performance and fashion seamlessly into daily routines. With rising health awareness, individuals are integrating sports, yoga, cycling, and strength training into their schedules, reshaping purchasing behaviors. As participation in physical activities expands, so does the appetite for comfortable, performance-driven clothing and sports gear designed to move effortlessly from workouts to daily life.

Heightened awareness of personal well-being continues to accelerate global demand. Women, in particular, are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. As more women adopt active routines to offset sedentary habits, participation in running clubs, gym memberships, and yoga sessions has surged. This momentum is further strengthened by rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes across developed economies, enabling higher spending on premium sportswear.

For Millennials and Gen Z, activewear goes far beyond function—it represents identity and lifestyle alignment. These generations value wellness, versatility, and convenience, making flexible, durable apparel a wardrobe necessity. The growing popularity of athleisure has blurred the lines between athletic and casual wear, allowing performance garments to transition effortlessly into social and professional settings. Meanwhile, the influence of social media platforms and celebrity endorsements has amplified visibility, positioning activewear as both a fashion statement and a performance essential.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for a revenue share of 38.46% in 2024, leading globally.

The U.S. activewear segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030.

By end-use, women represented 47.62% of revenue in 2024, highlighting their dominant contribution.

By distribution channel, in-store sales captured 71.14% of revenue in 2024, underscoring the continued importance of physical retail experiences.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 406.83 Billion

USD 406.83 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 677.26 Billion

USD 677.26 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 0%

0% North America: Largest region in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Key Activewear Company Insights

The competitive landscape features a blend of established global leaders and innovative new entrants. To stay aligned with evolving consumer expectations, brands are prioritizing advanced fabric engineering, comfort-driven design, and sustainability integration.

Performance technologies such as Dri-FIT by Nike Inc. and Climalite by Adidas AG exemplify innovations that enhance breathability and regulate body temperature during workouts. Beyond functionality, sustainability has emerged as a defining pillar of growth. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting recycled polyester, organic cotton, and biodegradable textiles, aligning with the broader movement toward circular fashion models that emphasize durability, reuse, and recyclability.

Key Activewear Companies

The following companies collectively shape trends and command substantial global influence:

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

The Columbia Sportswear Company

VF Corporation

PVH Corp.

ASICS Corporation

Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Conclusion

The activewear segment is no longer confined to fitness centers—it has evolved into a cultural and lifestyle movement. With a projected rise from USD 406.83 billion in 2024 to USD 677.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.0%, the category is powered by wellness-driven consumers, female participation, athleisure adoption, and sustainable innovation. As performance technology merges with fashion versatility and environmental responsibility, activewear is poised to remain a cornerstone of modern wardrobes worldwide.