Silver Linings Care Services Launches with a Mission to Honour Legacy and Transform Home-Based Care

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ — With over 25 years of combined industry expertise and a profoundly personal legacy, Silver Linings Care Services is pleased to announce its formal launch and provide competent, caring, and inclusive home-based care services.

Assisted Living SA, a reputable care facility established and run by Sian Michelle Bothma until her death in 2021, gave rise to Silver Linings Care Services. Sian was highly regarded in the business for her commitment to providing customised, tailored care, enabling clients to get excellent help in the convenience and dignity of their own homes. Compassion, respect, and empowerment, values that still characterise Silver Linings Care Services today, were the cornerstones of her vision.

The founder of Silver Linings Care Services had the honour of collaborating closely with her aunt in both South Africa and the UK, which gave her great practical expertise and insight into the best ways to provide care. Sian was able to impart much of her knowledge, abilities, and philosophy during this time, guaranteeing that her legacy would go on in the form of a new generation of care leaders.

The Silver Linings Care Services team has over 25 years of combined expertise in the fields of care, mental health, coaching and counselling, recruitment, and human resources in both South Africa and the UK. They provide a comprehensive, expert, and people-centered approach to care. This breadth of knowledge enables the organisation to comprehend the emotional, psychological, and social needs of clients and their families in addition to the practical requirements of care.

Silver Linings Care Services was founded as a family business with a mission, motivated by a strong work ethic and a desire for providing outstanding customer care. The objective is to provide each family they serve with the same level of consideration, dependability, and professionalism in addition to supporting the livelihoods of the families that founded the company. Services are customised to meet the unique needs, interests, and circumstances of each client, who is regarded as an individual.

Crucially, Silver Linings Care Services is not just for senior citizens. The charity is pleased to provide an inclusive service for everyone in need of care or support, regardless of age, including those with long-term illnesses, impairments, or mental health issues. Since the team has directly assisted family members in need of care, they are aware of the psychological and physical toll that this may take on the dynamics of the entire family.

After returning to South Africa, it was decided to use local knowledge and global experience to support others in preserving their freedom, dignity, and standard of living. In order to guarantee that clients and carers receive continuous support, direction, and continuity of care, Silver Linings Care Services also collaborates closely with a comprehensive team of medical specialists.

One silver lining at a time, Silver Linings Care Services seeks to improve lives, encourage independence, and carry on a compassionate legacy by making live-in care more widely available and reasonably priced. To learn more about Silver Linings Care Services, visit their website at https://silver-linings.co.za/

About Silver Linings Care Services

Silver Linings Care Services is a professional home care service that works in Cape Town. They offer excellent assisted living home care services in Cape Town, emphasising respect and caring. Their mission is to assist elderly and disabled individuals by providing the care they require in their homes, where they are most comfortable.